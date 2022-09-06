ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway

The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)

TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
DARLINGTON, SC
The Spun

NASCAR World Thrilled By 2023 All-Star Race News

For the first time since 1996, the 2023 Cup Series All-Star Race is slated to take place at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Officials with Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced the decision alongside governor Roy Cooper on the steps of Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History on Thursday morning. The...
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
