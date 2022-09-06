Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be “very shocking”
Kyle Busch returning to Joe Gibbs Racing would be "very shocking," according to Jordan Bianchi. Who would replace Busch for the 2023 NASCAR season and beyond?
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
North Wilkesboro Speedway to host NASCAR Cup Series; Dirt canceled
The NASCAR Cup Series last raced at North Wilkesboro Speedway since 1996. Next year, North Wilkesboro Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star Race. The event will run May 19-21, 2023 and be highlighted by the NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in November, an $18M allocation from federal American Rescue Plan...
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick unsure on return to Richard Childress Racing in 2023
Tyler Reddick appears uncertain on whether he will return to the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023 with NASCAR silly season heating up.
NBC Sports
NASCAR viewer’s guide for Kansas Speedway
The first round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway after a historic start to the championship run last Sunday at Darlington Raceway. Erik Jones won the Southern 500 at Darlington, becoming the first non-playoff driver to win the playoff opening race since the debut of the NASCAR postseason in 2004.
FOX Sports
NASCAR set to return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for 2023 All-Star Race
Call it NASCAR’s version of Field of Dreams. NASCAR announced Thursday that it will bring its 2023 All-Star Race to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, which last played host to a Cup race in 1996. The 0.625-mile track owned by Speedway Motorsports has pretty much sat dormant for decades except...
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Darlington Raceway)
TV viewership for the NASCAR Playoff race at Darlingtin Raceway. Over the weekend, NASCAR unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View Darlington tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 719k viewers. It drew a rating of 0.43.
NASCAR World Thrilled By 2023 All-Star Race News
For the first time since 1996, the 2023 Cup Series All-Star Race is slated to take place at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Officials with Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced the decision alongside governor Roy Cooper on the steps of Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History on Thursday morning. The...
NASCAR preview: Kansas Speedway playoff weekend 2022
NASCAR heads to Kansas Speedway for some crucial playoff racing in the Cup Series and Truck Series. Plus, the Xfinity Series nears the playoffs.
Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was
Erik Jones' win at Darlington shouldn't have been a surprise to NASCAR fans. The post Erik Jones’ Surprise Win at Darlington Wasn’t the Underdog Story You Think It Was appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
