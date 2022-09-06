ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

ATF, Orem Police offering $5k reward for info on Orem Temple arson

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpRJ5_0hkaNTci00

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), in conjunction with the Orem Police Department, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple in Orem.

Orem Police and Fire Departments responded to the initial report of a fire at the Orem Utah Temple, located at 1471 South Geneva Rd. on Monday, July 25 at approximately 11:10 p.m.

Massive 1,200 acre fire kicks up in Twin Falls

ATF Certified Fire Investigators have also responded to the scene of the now suspected arson to provide investigational support for the Orem Police Department.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information about this arson.

  • (Courtesy of ATF)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47keRs_0hkaNTci00
    (Courtesy of ATF)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYNkK_0hkaNTci00
    (Courtesy of ATF)

Anyone with information regarding the fire should contact ATF at (888) 283-8477 or the Orem Police Department at (801) 229-7070.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s son arrested for sex crimes

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website . Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or website .

ATF regulates the firearm industry and is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

U of U investigating threat of violence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The University of Utah (U of U) reportedly received a threat of violence on Thursday evening. U of U announced that investigators are actively looking into “a possible threat of violent activity involving unlawful weapons on campus.” Representatives say the investigation is taking place at the college’s Union Services community […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Layton Taco Bell worker arrested after filming women in the bathroom

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several charges after police say he intentionally placed a recording device in the women’s restroom of a Layton Taco Bell restaurant and obtained exposing footage of both adults and a prepubescent child. Eulogio Cervantes, 25, is facing one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, one […]
LAYTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Orem, UT
State
Utah State
Orem, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

University of Utah investigating possible threat of violence

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Department of Public Safety is actively looking into a potential threat of violence. According to a news release from the university, the threat consists of illegal firearms being on campus. The focus of the threat is at the Union Building. As...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy police now linking 12 churches in vandalism investigation

SANDY — The number of Latter-day Saint churches that police believe were vandalized by the same person or people last month in Salt Lake County now stands at a dozen. Sometime between 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 16, a person or group of people spray-painted similar messages on 12 meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in mainly the southeast end of Salt Lake County.
SANDY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
ABC4

NOW: Police ‘attacking’ RV fire in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on the scene of a vehicle fire in Bountiful. South Davis Metro Fire Service Area (SDMFSA) has announced that Company 81 is “attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful” at this time. There has not yet been information released regarding the cause of the fire. This is […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
KSLTV

Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms

One day after a third arrest in a shooting in downtown Salt Lake City, a Utah man shares his video of the moments following the crime. Eli Paul told KSL TV he and his family were headed to fancy dinner when they saw a man, lying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

Woman Arrested After 15-Mile Police Chase in Iron County

(Cedar City, UT) -- Utah Highway Patrol troopers have arrested Christiane Dukes of Salt Lake City after a 15-mile police chase that ended north of Cedar City. Dukes was booked on charges of reckless driving, going over 100-miles-an-hour, not stopping for police, and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Troopers successfully used a tire deflation device on Interstate 15, and she finally stopped just south of the Summit exit.
IRON COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Arson#Church Of Jesus Christ#Orem Police#Orem Temple#The Orem Utah Temple#Twin Falls#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

UPDATE: 6 year old killed in I-215 crash

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – One passenger in a vehicle involved in the multi-car crash that shut down westbound Interstate-215 at Ft. Union Blvd. has reportedly died. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) told ABC4 that a six-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles involved has died, wile his mother and two sisters are in critical condition. ORIGINAL […]
MIDVALE, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Plane crashes in West Jordan, left totaled

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An airplane was left totaled after crashing into a West Jordan soccer field on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Rich Bell of the West Jordan Police Department (WJPD) told ABC4 that the plane was taking off from South Valley Regional Airport when witnesses reported it was noticeably struggling to gain altitude. As […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
SANDY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy