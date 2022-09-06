Read full article on original website
Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to host ‘Demonstration Day’ Saturday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Trade skills involving wood, metal, and fiber have shaped so many industries and even fabrics of the world throughout history. A museum in Clinton offers an opportunity to witness these historic trades being demonstrated. Dennis Hurd, President of the Quad City Woodturners, is part of Demonstration Day...
Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Saturday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
Moline Library to host shred day
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day. The Moline Public Library’s Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 in the library’s parking lot, the library said in a media release. Bring personal documents...
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississipppi Valley Blues Society is set to bring in award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad Cities next week for the organization’s annual Blues Fest celebration. Blues Fest is slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.
16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
Free community library at The Lincoln Center set for grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After months of preparation and hard work, a new library is set to open at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center. The library will be a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a book without feeling the pressure of having to return it.
Historic QC home with dark past back on market
After 27 years, a Quad City landmark with a dark history is back on the market. The home on Marquette street and Royal Oaks Drive in Davenport was previously owned by a local chiropractor, James Klindt. In 1982, Kilndt was convicted of murdering his wife, Joyce Klindt, by chopping her body into pieces with a chainsaw.
Quad City Senior Expo Happening at Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday
MOLINE, Ill. — On Thursday, Quad Cities seniors, their families and caregivers can get access to resources for a variety of needs. This is through the Quad City Senior Expo. The event is happening at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark (formerly the TaxSlayer Center) in Moline. It will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the Mark is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.
Celebrating 20 years with the Bier Stube
We were joined by Bob Rebitzer and Margie Adams to look back on the Bier Stube’s History in the QCA.
Quad Cities celebrates Labor Day 2022
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline and Rock Island hosted two separate parades Monday, Sept. 6 in celebration of Labor Day. The Rock Island Parade included local school marching bands, live music, businesses and organizations as well as elected officials. The East Moline celebration included the same and a long line of union organizations. Both parades passed out candy and interacted with the crowd.
Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics
You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
2022 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, September 17 and 18
Original works from more than 70 juried regional and national artists will be on hand at the September 17 and 18 Riverssance Festival of Fine Art, with the 34th Lindsay Park event, hosted by Quad City Arts, boasting a children’s art-activity tent, a wine tasting, food vendors, live music, and the presentation of the prestigious Harley Award, given to an individual who has significantly affected the arts and artists in the Quad Cities.
Soule Bowl parking limited, free shuttle offered for Friday game
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township High School will offer a shuttle from the high school parking lot to the Soule Bowl with construction blocking parking in the area. “Any vehicles blocking the roadway or new bike path will be towed at the owner’s expense,” the East Moline police said.
Lagomarcino’s Is Temporarily Closing Both Restaurant Locations
For anyone panicking, don't worry this isn't bad news! A Quad Cities staple in Lagomarcino's announced it will temporarily be closing the restaurant portion of both locations for the winter season. This is so they can focus on providing you and the rest of the Quad Cities with iconic chocolates, caramel apples, and ice cream.
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Geneseo Mural Project
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The village is getting excited as the Geneseo Mural Project gets closer to the beginning of installations. David Smith and Katie Kutsunis discuss the project and what is planned for next weekend regarding the creations and installation of murals that will begin Sept. 16 through Sept. 18 in Geneseo. More murals are proposed to be added around town over the course of the next few years and phases of the mural project.
