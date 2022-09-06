Read full article on original website
Desperate Chelsea fans plead with Boehly to snub Potter, Pochettino & Zidane and hire Emma Hayes after Tuchel sacking
CHELSEA fans are desperate for Emma Hayes to be appointed as Thomas Tuchel's successor. Hayes, 45, has been in charge of Chelsea Women for 10 years and has won 12 trophies during her reign. Since Hayes took over as Blues boss Chelsea's men's team has gone through nine different managers,...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Report: Chelsea Owners Didn't Believe Thomas Tuchel Wanted To Work With Them
Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club from Roman Abravmovich at the beginning of the year and already ruling with an iron fist.
Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut
The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte On His Sides 'Impossible' Disadvantage Ahead Of Manchester City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with his sides schedule in comparison to Manchester City's ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win
Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
West Ham v FCSB: Hammers boss Moyes eyes Europa Conference League success
West Ham boss David Moyes said he would "love to be in a position to win" the Europa Conference League as they get their campaign under way on Thursday. The Hammers face FCSB in their first group game at the London Stadium. Moyes' men reached the semi-finals of the Europa...
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Lisbon: English winger Marcus Edwards scores in Champions League
He was born in Enfield and left Tottenham without making a Premier League appearance, but Marcus Edwards put his name up in lights on the Champions League stage for Sporting Lisbon. The 23-year-old English winger set the Portuguese club on their way to victory in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt -...
Richarlison: New Spurs signing proves he is a powerful addition on Champions League bow
Richarlison had craved the moment and how it showed as he tearfully embraced friends and family at the end of his match-winning Champions League debut for Tottenham. The talented 25-year-old had everything he wanted at former club Everton in terms of personal happiness and the adulation of supporters who loved the Brazil striker's heart-on-sleeve approach.
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Brazil are strong World Cup favourites, so why is Tite's squad selection so erratic?
Brazil's record last season makes impressive reading: 10 wins and three draws, with 30 goals scored and just four conceded. It might be thought, then, that the team would be sailing in the calmest of waters in the buildup to the World Cup. But coach Tite made some waves with...
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash
UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
