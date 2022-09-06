ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chancel Mbemba
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Richarlison
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur#Arsenal#The Champions League#Spurs#Everton#Brazilian
SB Nation

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win

Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
UEFA
Daily Mail

UEFA open probe into 'discriminatory behaviour' from Juventus fans after they appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures towards PSG supporters... with 'four people detained by Paris police' following the Champions League clash

UEFA and French police have launched an investigation after Juventus fans appeared to direct Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain supporters. The two sides met on Tuesday night in the Champions League, with the Ligue 1 champions winning 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's double. But the Group H...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy