Richmond, VA

Augusta Free Press

Civica Inc. to expand in Richmond-Petersburg, investing $27.8M in testing facility

Civica Inc.will invest $27.8 million to establish a new laboratory testing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County. The company announced Thursday that it will construct a 55,000-square-foot facility to support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical manufacturing operation through quality testing and development of new products. The project will create 51...
PETERSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Entries sought for Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest

All Virginia middle school and high school students are eligible to participate in the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Public, private and homeschooled students are welcomed to enter the contest. A winner will be selected from all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and a winner from high school entries (grades 9-12).
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Heyward homers for second straight night, but Flying Squirrels fall, 6-5

After allowing three straight runs, the Richmond Flying Squirrels attacked with a two-run eighth inning but could not complete the comeback in a 6-5 loss against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Flying Squirrels (61-67, 21-38) had the potential tying run on base in...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Member of Merry Points Gang gets nearly 10 years in prison on weapons charge

A Lancaster man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, Shadonta Lateef Beane, 26, was indicted on federal charges of possessing a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco pistol, having a 30-round magazine and 22 rounds of ammunition, and possessing a stolen Taurus .40 caliber handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.
LANCASTER, VA

