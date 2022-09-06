Read full article on original website
Civica Inc. to expand in Richmond-Petersburg, investing $27.8M in testing facility
Civica Inc.will invest $27.8 million to establish a new laboratory testing facility at Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield County. The company announced Thursday that it will construct a 55,000-square-foot facility to support Civica’s Petersburg pharmaceutical manufacturing operation through quality testing and development of new products. The project will create 51...
Entries sought for Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
All Virginia middle school and high school students are eligible to participate in the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest. Public, private and homeschooled students are welcomed to enter the contest. A winner will be selected from all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and a winner from high school entries (grades 9-12).
Petersburg R&D project named one of winners of Build Back Better Regional Challenge
The Virginia Advanced Pharma Manufacturing and R&D Cluster – led by the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority – is one of 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The projects funded as part of this award include expanding a nascent pharmaceutical manufacturing corridor in...
Richmond assisted living facility owner sentenced for using Social Security benefits to pay personal debts, gambling expenses
The former owner of a Richmond-based assisted living facility was sentenced today to two years in prison for health care fraud after diverting more than $800,000 in federal and state benefits that were intended to pay for the care of the facility’s residents. According to court documents, Mable B....
Heyward homers for second straight night, but Flying Squirrels fall, 6-5
After allowing three straight runs, the Richmond Flying Squirrels attacked with a two-run eighth inning but could not complete the comeback in a 6-5 loss against the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium. The Flying Squirrels (61-67, 21-38) had the potential tying run on base in...
Fredericksburg Nationals punch Carolina League playoff ticket with 15-5 win over Salem Red Sox
The FredNats clinched the second half North Division crown and reserved a spot in the Carolina League playoffs with a resounding 15-5 win at Salem Memorial Ballpark Tuesday evening. Geraldi Diaz and Branden Boissiere combined for 7 RBIs as the FredNats established control of the contest in the first and...
Member of Merry Points Gang gets nearly 10 years in prison on weapons charge
A Lancaster man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, Shadonta Lateef Beane, 26, was indicted on federal charges of possessing a Romarm/Cugir Mini Draco pistol, having a 30-round magazine and 22 rounds of ammunition, and possessing a stolen Taurus .40 caliber handgun with 10 rounds of ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.
