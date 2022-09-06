Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Moline Library to host shred day
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Public Library invites the community to take part in its shred day. The Moline Public Library’s Shred Day will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 1 in the library’s parking lot, the library said in a media release. Bring personal documents...
KWQC
Argrow’s House to host 5th annual gala at QC Botanical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities. Dr. Kit Ford joined Paula to talk about the non-profit’s 5th year anniversary celebration slated for Sept. 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island.
KWQC
16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Area residents had an opportunity to fly back in time Thursday afternoon. The 16th annual ‘Trains, Planes, and Automobiles’ festival in Geneseo kicked off with groups of World War II-era Stearman Bi-planes landing at Gen-Airpark. “There are a lot of pilots that...
KWQC
Clinton’s Sawmill Museum to host ‘Demonstration Day’ Saturday
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Trade skills involving wood, metal, and fiber have shaped so many industries and even fabrics of the world throughout history. A museum in Clinton offers an opportunity to witness these historic trades being demonstrated. Dennis Hurd, President of the Quad City Woodturners, is part of Demonstration Day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Cozzi Ranch
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Cozzi Ranch is a 501 (c) (3) where youth and the D.D. (developmental disabilities) community have as a place to fish, hunt, and explore in Wyoming, Illinois, in Stark County. Michelle Cozzi, CEO of Cozzi Ranch, and Andy McGava, Land Manager, talk about the ranch--which is part...
KWQC
West Hill Cakery
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kira and Lucas Reed, owners of West Hill Cakery, 810 Park Avenue, Suite 13, Muscatine, features their business and shows off some of their products. The interview also highlights how the business can host theme parties and is planning an upcoming wine event and something for Halloween.
KWQC
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Mississipppi Valley Blues Society is set to bring in award-winning blues artists from around the U.S. to the Quad Cities next week for the organization’s annual Blues Fest celebration. Blues Fest is slated for Sept. 16-17 at LeClaire Park and Bandshell, 400 Biederbecke Drive, Davenport.
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
KWQC
Fall Beaux Arts Fair set for this weekend at Figge plaza
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For all things artistic in the Quad Cities, head down to the Figge this weekend as the bi-annual Beaux Arts Fair celebrates its 69th year. Julie Wall, Artist’s Vault, shares insight on what the fall show will have in store for attendees including creation stations meant to keep young artists busy and engaged.
KWQC
Soule Bowl parking limited, free shuttle offered for Friday game
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - United Township High School will offer a shuttle from the high school parking lot to the Soule Bowl with construction blocking parking in the area. “Any vehicles blocking the roadway or new bike path will be towed at the owner’s expense,” the East Moline police said.
KWQC
Cambridge antique shop to kick off autumn season this weekend
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -If you are ready for pumpkins, mums, and scarecrows along with shopping in a lovely rustic setting, here’s something you may want to check out. It’s Autumn Gathering in the Country this weekend, Sept. 10-11, at Songbird Lane Antiques, 16870 North 1100TH Avenue, Cambridge. Patrons are welcome to shop Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 12-4 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
KWQC
Knox County announces new red flag initiative
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County has introduced it’s new Red Flag Initiative which aims to provide police and community members with resources to get firearms away from individuals who pose a threat to the public or themselves. The Knox County State’s Attorney, Jeremy Karlin, held a press conference...
KWQC
Swearing-in ceremony held for Davenport Police Chief Bladel
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Chief Jeffery Bladel was sworn in as the new Chief of Police at the Davenport city council meeting Wednesday. Chief Bladel is a 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department and previously served as the Assistant Chief of Police since 2016, according to city officials. Bladel’s...
KWQC
QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - “We are more than helping the homeless. We are here to help people facing food insecurity, poverty. Even if you have a house, don’t be ashamed to come to us for help, we are more than happy to help you,” said Lexi Bull, marketing and events specialist at Christian Care.
KWQC
Cruise line’s maiden voyage exposes hundreds to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Passengers on the “Viking Mississippi” received a warm welcome Wednesday afternoon when it docked for the first time in Davenport. On its maiden voyage, the cruise ship will take 386 people to seven states, starting from the Twin Cities in Minnesota down to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the middle of the Quad Cities.
KWQC
Several injured in two-vehicle crash in Sterling Friday
West Liberty Foods was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award in the 2022 Sustainability Awards program Wednesday from the Business Intelligence Group. Vintage football returns to Rock Island Saturday at Douglas Park, see how football was played when Rock Island had an NFL franchise. School board candidates forum for East Moline,...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by East Moline police on battery charge arrested
He pleaded guilty in June. The vehicle had minor damage and no injuries were reported, police said. 1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois. The road was closed for several hours Thursday. West Liberty Foods awarded Sustainability Leadership. Updated: 2 hours ago. West Liberty Foods was awarded...
KWQC
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday. Moline police said the man was in the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and took less than $10. According to police, the man was wearing a Chicago Bears hat and a white shirt with...
Comments / 0