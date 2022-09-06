ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Take a dip into these Montana hot springs

With cooler temperatures slowly approaching, what better way to warm up than visiting a natural hot spring? Visit Montana goes over some of the ‘hottest’ natural springs across the state. These springs are mineral-rich natural springs. Chico Hot Springs Resort and Spa is one of Montana’s most famous...
5 Missoula Bars That Made It on National TV

It’s always nice to catch word that the hometown made it on TV, the National tube at that. Shows like Yellowstone draw attention to the whole state. Montana is also known for other things, like having the most bars per capita in the Country, and Missoula being one of its biggest cities and home to the U of M almost guaranteed a TV show called “Drinking Made Easy” would pub crawl in 2012 to check out the locals in action.
Columbus Fire burns into Montana, now at 1,339 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — New overnight infrared mapping shows the Columbus Fire burning six miles northeast of Murray, Idaho, has crossed over into Montana. The fire now measures 1,339 acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "On the west end, the fire is burning on both sides of Tributary...
Montana High Temperatures Challenge Construction Workers

BILLINGS, Mt—The temperature in Montana achieved its peak, crossing over 105 degrees Fahrenheit this afternoon. Despite experiencing extremely high temperatures, some people were still required to work, including construction workers, who are regularly exposed to the elements. Tyree Chilton, one of the construction workers, said that the heat makes...
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter

MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
Chill Out! Possible Snowfall in Western Montana Tonight

OH SWEET RELIEF! After weeks of relentless heat and record breaking temperatures, it appears that a small amount of relief is coming. It is something we tend to get fed up with on or around the first part of the year. Something we always complain about, but then pray for. I'm talking about those fluffy gifts from heaven. Snow is coming soon.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Missoula Windstorm Knocks Out Power to Over 2,700 Homes

We spoke to Northwestern Energy spokesperson Jo Dee Black at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after a severe windstorm knocked out power to thousands of homes in the Missoula area. “At about 4:30 p.m. the wind caused a power outage that impacted about 2,700 Northwestern Energy customers in the Mullan Road area in Missoula,” said Black. "Crews responded immediately and most of those customers had service by 6:10 p.m. There are additional outages in the Missoula area down through Hamilton that were caused by problems because of this wind. This is a good time to remind everyone that if you see a downed or damaged power line stay far away from it, and report it because safety is our priority. Our crews are working to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner when there is an outage."
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
Where is All the Smoke in Missoula Coming From?

As I am writing this, I am currently tending to a sick kid affected by the heavy wildfire smoke. The unhealthy air quality, mixed with seasonal allergies has made school and outdoor activities unbearable for my kiddo. Complaining of headaches and extreme congestion, it is safe to say wildfire season is not a favorite time of year for this kid.
