BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A photo of an alligator – presumed to have been killed during a hunt – being hauled behind an SUV in Florida over the weekend has begun to make the rounds on social media – and has people divided and asking questions. Is it real? Could it be fake? Could it be a Halloween decoration? And is it legal to transport an alligator this way?

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO