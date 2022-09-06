NYCHA resident says he has suspected arsenic poisoning

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man said he has been preliminarily diagnosed with arsenic poisoning following a scare involving contaminated water at the Jacob Riis Houses.

Dennis Diaz said he’d been feeling ill for weeks. He’s dealt with chronic diarrhea, headaches and a strange taste in his mouth. When elevated levels of arsenic were found in the water at his New York City Housing Authority complex late last week, it all made sense to Diaz.

“I went to Mount Sinai and was given the preliminary diagnosis of suspected arsenic poisoning,” he said.

He showed PIX11 News his medical paperwork backing up the initial diagnosis, and said proper bloodwork is pending.

Meanwhile, neighbors continue to haul bottles of water and fill up from a fire hydrant.

Even now with re-tests showing the water may once again be safe for drinking, cooking and showering, many neighbors said they don’t feel confidence in the city.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the city has not provided any more additional test results. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for an investigation and accountability.

