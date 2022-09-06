ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYCHA resident says he has suspected arsenic poisoning

By Henry Rosoff
 2 days ago

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man said he has been preliminarily diagnosed with arsenic poisoning following a scare involving contaminated water at the Jacob Riis Houses.

Dennis Diaz said he’d been feeling ill for weeks. He’s dealt with chronic diarrhea, headaches and a strange taste in his mouth. When elevated levels of arsenic were found in the water at his New York City Housing Authority complex late last week, it all made sense to Diaz.

“I went to Mount Sinai and was given the preliminary diagnosis of suspected arsenic poisoning,” he said.

He showed PIX11 News his medical paperwork backing up the initial diagnosis, and said proper bloodwork is pending.

Meanwhile, neighbors continue to haul bottles of water and fill up from a fire hydrant.

Even now with re-tests showing the water may once again be safe for drinking, cooking and showering, many neighbors said they don’t feel confidence in the city.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the city has not provided any more additional test results. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for an investigation and accountability.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Vice

New York City Housing Authority Randomly Sends Tenant’s Private Financial Data to Reporter

On a Wednesday afternoon in April, according to a report from The City, during a routine video conference, employees of the New York City Housing Authority, or NYCHA, were startled to see a male superintendent and a woman, naked, in bed. This bizarre incident ended, for reasons that require some explanation, in an equally bizarre one: NYCHA sending Motherboard sensitive documents outlining the finances of a tenant who had nothing whatsoever to do with any of this.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Debate rages over development in Throggs Neck

THROGGS NECK, the Bronx (PIX11) — In recent weeks, tensions have flared over plans for a new development in the Throggs Neck neighborhood of the Bronx. Developers are asking the City Council to change local zoning near Bruckner Boulevard and Crosby Avenue so they can remodel a supermarket and build 400 apartments. Mayor Eric Adams […]
BRONX, NY
