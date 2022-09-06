ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Tonawanda, NY

Comments / 4

Nobody
2d ago

Need more businesses posting this up. 99% of the ones I’ve been in and asked have no clue what’s going on.

Reply
4
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week

Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
onthewater.com

Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-September 8, 2022

What a difference a weekend makes, especially when it’s the final weekend of the Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby! David Williams of Groton and Brandon Nielsen of Locke were fishing the final day of the derby – Labor Day – and at 8:30 a.m. they hooked into a big fish. When they finally got it to the scales and it weighed 29 pounds, 9 ounces – two ounces bigger than the leader at the time reeled in by Wayne Culverwell of Ransomville while fishing the Niagara Bar on Sept. 1. Williams won $25,000 while Culverwell won $6,000 plus another $500 for being the LOTSA member with the largest salmon.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
City
Tonawanda, NY
City
North Tonawanda, NY
North Tonawanda, NY
Government
News 4 Buffalo

Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man going behind bars for selling meth

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old West Seneca man will spend time behind bars for selling, methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Timothy J. Chowaniec was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. He will serve 135 months in prison. In January and February 2020, an undercover investigator […]
WEST SENECA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Be Ready For Speed Limit Changes Across New York State

School is back in session in cities across New York State. From Buffalo to Albany, there are buses rolling and kids walking or riding bikes to their schools. It drives me nuts when I see people driving fast through a school zone. I have little kids going back-to-school this year as well and I never understood why people needed to go so fast near a school. Honestly, an extra 10 seconds is not going to throw off your day that much.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former blackjack dealer, two others charged with gaming fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former blackjack dealer and two others were charged with gaming fraud at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. 20-year-old Emily Torres, and 28-year-old Mark Watson Jr., both from Buffalo, were charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud. 34-year-old Rahat Hossain of Buffalo was charged with one count of first-degree gaming fraud […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King

The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time after being found guilty of murder charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Talyn D. Williams was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 27 […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Niagara County Peach Festival gets underway Friday in Lewiston

LEWISTON, N.Y. — From peach pie to peach pop, it's all about the famous fruit this weekend in Lewiston for the Niagara County Peach Festival. When you think of Western New York, peaches may not come to mind, but out in Lewiston, they serve them up with a side of festival fun.
LEWISTON, NY

