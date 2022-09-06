Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Related
mocoshow.com
Nava Thai to Hold Off On Previously Announced Closure
Popular Wheaton Thai restaurant, Nava Thai, announced earlier this week that it would close permanently after Sunday, September 11th. After an outpouring of support, the restaurant announced today that it will remain open until further notice. Nava Thai, which is located in the old Sir Walter Raleigh building at 11301 Fern St, has been open for approximately 15 years (most of them at the current location).
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery Makes National ‘50 Best New Restaurants 2022′ List
Z&Z Manoushe Bakery, owned and operated by the Dubbaneh family, opened in the exact location their grandfather opened a deli in 1982– the store that was home to Slice of Rockville for the last 11 years (1111 Nelson Street). Since September 2021, the restaurant has specialized in manoushe, a flatbread consisting of a simple yeasted dough which can have a variety of different toppings. The Dubbaneh family has told us that they look to “share the extreme generosity and hospitality that exists in Arab food culture with the local community.” and national food website, bon appetit, has noticed– including Z&Z in its “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” list.
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA
The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
mocoshow.com
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bethesdamagazine.com
La Catrina Bar & Lounge to offer traditional Mexican food in downtown Bethesda
Francisco Reyes, 46, and his family are looking forward to offering the traditional cuisine of his Mexican hometown of Oaxaca to diners when they open their first restaurant, La Catrina Bar & Lounge, in downtown Bethesda next month. “We are passionate about gastronomy and customer service,” Reyes said. “We have...
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
mocoshow.com
Zinnia Brings on Former Republic Chef Danny Wells to Launch ‘Upscale Dining Room’
Zinnia opened in fall 2021 at 9201 Colesville Rd, the longtime home of Mrs. K’s Tollhouse in Silver Spring. Since opening, Zinnia has rolled out its beer and wine garden, cafè, tavern, and is today is launching its fine dining restaurant led by former Republic chef Danny Wells, according to Washingtonian.
scenicstates.com
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab thieves ransack Tysons Corner Center jewelry store
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for several men who ransacked a jewelry store in Tysons Corner Center Thursday afternoon. Fairfax County Police said they received a call at 2:46 p.m for a robbery at the upscale mall. The suspects entered the store, smashed the glass fixtures, and took the jewelry.
mocoshow.com
Events Taking Place in Montgomery Parks September 9-11
Per Montgomery Parks: Outdoor happy hour, storytimes, nature walks, and history treks! It’s a weekend packed with programs and events in the parks!. Raise a cup of craft beer to toast the end of your hard work this week at Acoustics and Ales(opens in a new tab). The event at Germantown Town Center Urban Park on Friday, September 9, 5 pm to 7:30 pm, features live music, beer vendors, food trucks, and games. Free admission!
Washingtonian.com
Former Republic Chef Opens Zinnia’s Upscale Dining Room in Silver Spring
Zinnia, a sprawling all-day restaurant and bar in Silver Spring, has slowly rolled out its many dining and drinking spaces since opening last year. The multi-concept venue, which takes over the historic grounds of Mrs. K’s Tollhouse, includes a casual cafe for breakfast and light lunches, a tavern, a huge garden for eating and sipping al fresco, and now, an upscale dining room. The Restaurant at Zinnia opens for reservations on Wednesday, September 7, with longtime Black Restaurant Group chef Danny Wells at the helm.
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris Teeter evacuated after paper towel fire
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A Harris Teeter in Old Town Alexandria was evacuated on Wednesday after officials said somebody set paper towels on fire. The Harris Teeter, which is located on the corner of Madison and St. Asaph Streets, was evacuated around 8 p.m. Nobody was injured in the fire, and it was […]
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
WTOP
Metro to change names of 5 stations starting Sept. 11
Metro has announced that the names of five stations will change on signs and maps across the system starting Sept. 11. Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing. The secondary name of West Falls Church will change from VT/UVA to VT only. Customers will see instantaneous changes on the...
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
YMCA of Metropolitan Washington and BCC Rotary Present 40th Annual Turkey Chase on Thanksgiving Day
Per the YMCA: Each year, for the past 39 years, the YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase and the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rotary have teamed up to host the annual Turkey Chase Charity Race. The event has run each year, except during Covid, on Thanksgiving Day in Bethesda and is the largest 10K in Montgomery County. This year, after a two year hiatus of the live event (it’s been held as a virtual event the past two years,) the event will take place with a live 10K run on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
mocoshow.com
Progress at Crossvines Project in Poolesville That Will Have a Winery and Custom Crush, Special Events Facility, and Bistro (Photos & Renderings)
Construction began in late April and plenty of progress has been made at the Crossvines project in Poolesville, according to photos by Poolesville Town Commissioner Jim Brown (available below). Crossvines will be a multi-purpose facility in Poolesville that will feature a custom grape-crushing facility, a casual bistro, a special events venue and a winery. It’s located on the Revenue Authority property that also hosts the Poolesville Golf Course.
WJLA
Virginia restaurant receives backlash for insensitive 9/11 menu, issues apology
MANNASSAS, Va. (7News) — A manager at a Manassas, Va. country club apologized on Facebook Tuesday after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu has since been taken down online, but not before some people captured the...
mocoshow.com
Shear Thairapy is Hosting a Grand Opening Party on September 24th
Last November we let you know that Shear Thairapy, a salon that is owned by MoCo residents Amanda Burton and Staci Graeves, will take over the old Hallmark location next to TJ Maxx at 18305 Olney Center Drive in the Olney Village Center. The salon will host a Grand Opening party on Saturday, September 24th from 5pm-8pm. Per Shear Thairapy, the party will offer “appetizers, cocktails, and lots of fun giveaways.”
Comments / 0