Miami-dade County, FL

The Atlantic

The Val Demings Gamble

On a hot D.C. Wednesday in the middle of July, an 11-foot statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune—carved out of marble extracted from the same Tuscan quarry that Michelangelo used for his David—stood draped in a black cloak in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. A group of distinguished guests had gathered to honor Bethune, the prominent educator and civil-rights activist who founded a college for Black students in Daytona Beach, Florida, and later served as an adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She is now the first Black American to have a state statue in the hall.
Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
Fox News

Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
thecentersquare.com

New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor

(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
wfit.org

Questions grow over Gov. DeSantis' voter fraud arrests

Governor Ron DeSantis caused waves when he announced 20 people with felony convictions were arrested for illegally voting in 2020, in the first set of charges arising from his recently-formed election crimes unit. These felons, a group that includes many from South Florida, did not meet the criteria to be...
The Independent

Meet Maxwell Frost, the former Uber driver who is about to become the first Gen Z member of Congress

Maxwell Frost wants to tell Democrats to not write off Florida simply as the state of Ron DeSantis and other Republicans.The 25-year-old activist famously confronted the governor a few months ago about gun violence, to which Mr DeSantis – who has become the Republican Party’s golden boy for keeping Florida open during the Covid-19 pandemic – responded by saying “nobody wants to hear from you”.But Mr DeSantis’s remarks notwithstanding, it turned out that some Floridians did want to hear from him. Mr Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th District to replace Representative Val Demings, who is running to...
