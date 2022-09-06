Read full article on original website
Val Demings Chances of Beating Marco Rubio, According to Polls
The Republican Florida senator, who once held a 20-point lead against his Democratic challenger, appears to be in for a closer-than-expected contest, per recent polling.
Lauren Book wins Senate District 35 race against Barbara Sharief
Lauren Book, the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, defeated former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief in a bitterly fought race Tuesday night that was marked by intra-party tensions and personal attacks. Book won by about 21 percentage points, with about 98% of the vote counted as of 8 pm.
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
The Val Demings Gamble
On a hot D.C. Wednesday in the middle of July, an 11-foot statue honoring Mary McLeod Bethune—carved out of marble extracted from the same Tuscan quarry that Michelangelo used for his David—stood draped in a black cloak in the U.S. Capitol’s National Statuary Hall. A group of distinguished guests had gathered to honor Bethune, the prominent educator and civil-rights activist who founded a college for Black students in Daytona Beach, Florida, and later served as an adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. She is now the first Black American to have a state statue in the hall.
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Crist resigns from Congress, doesn’t cite reasons for leaving before his term is up
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, is resigning early from Congress, leaving the Pinellas County-based seat vacant until after the November election. Crist said the resignation will be effective at the end of the day Wednesday. In a statement, he said serving as a representative has...
Former Navy Pilot Rips 'Pathetic' Ron DeSantis Over 'Top Gun' Stunt
“It’s not just cringey,” Ken Harbaugh said. “It’s literally Navy pilot cosplay.”
Blake Masters, Trump-endorsed GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, attempts pivot to the center
Less than a month after winning the Arizona GOP Senate primary with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, Blake Masters is softening his language on controversial issues like abortion, gun control, immigration— and even the 2020 election. His campaign website no longer describes him as "100% pro-life" and...
Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34
State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
Ron DeSantis skips pricey fundraiser to attend memorial service for fallen member of his security detail
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis skipped out on a pricey fundraiser in New York to attend a funeral Mass for a fallen member of his security detail on Monday. DeSantis was scheduled to appear at a $25,000-per-plate fundraiser for Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor in New York. He will instead attend a memorial service for Special Agent Jose Perez, a member of his security detail who died last week from injuries sustained on the line of duty.
Gavin Newsom Vows to Make Ron DeSantis 'One-Term Governor' Amid 2024 Rumors
Newsom's $100,000 pledge to the Charlie Crist campaign represents another escalation of the transcontinental feud between the California and Florida governors.
New poll: Fried leads in Florida Democratic primary for governor
(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried is leading U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist just a week out from the primary election, according to a new University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll. The poll was conducted among 1,624 registered voters from Aug. 8-12 and has...
DeSantis sues Biden administration over Canadian drug importation program
Florida was the first state in the country to apply for the Canadian drug importation program in November 2020.
Political musical chairs
A pair of incumbent-vs-incumbent contests thanks to redistricting.
Questions grow over Gov. DeSantis' voter fraud arrests
Governor Ron DeSantis caused waves when he announced 20 people with felony convictions were arrested for illegally voting in 2020, in the first set of charges arising from his recently-formed election crimes unit. These felons, a group that includes many from South Florida, did not meet the criteria to be...
Meet Maxwell Frost, the former Uber driver who is about to become the first Gen Z member of Congress
Maxwell Frost wants to tell Democrats to not write off Florida simply as the state of Ron DeSantis and other Republicans.The 25-year-old activist famously confronted the governor a few months ago about gun violence, to which Mr DeSantis – who has become the Republican Party’s golden boy for keeping Florida open during the Covid-19 pandemic – responded by saying “nobody wants to hear from you”.But Mr DeSantis’s remarks notwithstanding, it turned out that some Floridians did want to hear from him. Mr Frost won the Democratic primary for Florida’s 10th District to replace Representative Val Demings, who is running to...
