Consumers advised to avoid Mother’s Touch infant formula lacking adequate nutrients, FDA says

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday advised parents and caregivers to avoid using Mother’s Touch formula because it was not tested properly and does not meet infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients.

The formula was sold online through the Mother’s Touch website and in markets in Kinzers, Loganton and Gap, Pennsylvania, the FDA stated

The agency also noted that the products have been marketed as an infant formula without the required pre-market notification to the FDA.

Specifically, the FDA warned that the formula has the potential to cause “nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants.”

In addition, the product was not fully tested for the presence of potentially harmful bacteria such as Cronobacter, the agency confirmed.

“Additionally, nutrient label claims on the product label showed the product to contain nutrient amounts below the minimum levels required for protein, linoleic acid, calcium, sodium, potassium, and chloride; and above the maximum level allowed for iron,” the advisory stated.

Parents and caregivers are advised to immediately discontinue use of the formula and discard the containers. Those concerned about the health of their children after consuming the product are advised to contact their health care provider.

