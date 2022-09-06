Read full article on original website
buzzfeednews.com
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
bloomberglaw.com
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
What is the Indian Child Welfare Act at the center of a new Supreme Court case?
Story at a glance The Indian Child Welfare Act sets federal standards to prioritize keeping Native American children with their nuclear or extended family, their tribe or a member of another tribe before being placed in non-Native American foster and adoptive homes. The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 after the federal government recognized…
Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Social Security checks are scheduled to go out starting on Sept. 14. Rising inflation has increased the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to 5.9% for 2022, the largest in nearly 40...
Judge chides Florida health officials on marijuana licenses
TALLAHASSEE - An appeals-court judge this week chided Florida health officials for not following up on promises to grant additional medical marijuana licenses as required by state law, saying potential applicants are "understandably frustrated" and offering a legal playbook for entrepreneurs who have been shut out of the cannabis market for years. First District Court of Appeal Judge Ross Bilbrey's shot across the bow came as Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration continues to delay the issuance of new licenses. Florida has 22 medical-marijuana operators. A 2017 law, which created a framework for the state's medical marijuana industry, required the Department of...
Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit
The groups hoping to put a stop to a six-week abortion ban in Ohio say the Ohio Supreme Court’s inaction forced them to move on to a different court. In a recent court filing, the ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood asked the state’s highest court to dismiss their case in favor of separate litigation […] The post Pro-abortion groups seek to bypass supreme court in abortion ban lawsuit appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says
Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
Yep, Forcing Employers To Pay for Drugs That Violate Their Consciences Is Still Prohibited by Federal Law
A provision of the Affordable Care Act, a.k.a. Obamacare, requiring private employers to cover the cost of controversial drugs was struck down by a federal judge today. Before you start checking the year on your calendar, note that it isn't contraception at the heart of the dispute this time, as it was in 2014, when the Supreme Court found that family-owned companies such as Hobby Lobby couldn't be forced to pay for abortifacients, and in 2016, when the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case regarding religious entities such as the Little Sisters of the Poor. But the facts of the current case are parallel, so the outcome should probably not be a source of great surprise.
healthleadersmedia.com
Associations Comment on MPFS Proposed Rule, Urge Immediate Changes
Medical groups are urging Congress to provide a positive update to the Medicare conversion factor as well as other changes for 2023. — The Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and the American Hospital Association (AHA) both submitted comprehensive comments to CMS in response to the 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) proposed rule.
Scrubs Magazine
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
AOL Corp
Mich. judge declares 1931 abortion ban unconstitutional
A Michigan judge on Wednesday ruled a state law passed in 1931 that banned abortions cannot be enforced, citing the state’s constitution and the right to privacy that it provides. Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed the lawsuit against the Michigan state government in April to halt a near-total abortion...
‘Discrimination, plain and simple’: Trans patients sue Florida over Medicaid ban for gender-affirming care
August Dekker was thrilled to join a beach party without wearing a shirt this summer, feeling like himself, in public, for the first time.The 28-year-old transgender man obtained a medically necessary chest surgery in April, as reccomended by his team of doctors, following treatment for his gender dysphoria.But under recently enacted rules in Florida, Mr Dekker and thousands of other transgender residents in the state who rely on Medicaid for their healthcare will no longer be allowed to access coverage for gender-affirming treatment through the government healthcare programme for low-income people.He is among a group of four transgender residents...
King County isn't king of building housing
When it comes to housing growth, King County isn't the leader in Washington state. Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of housing units in King County increased by 1.2% between July 2020 and July 2021. That's a smaller uptick, percentage-wise, than in 14 other...
North Dakota asks judge to lift stay on abortion trigger law
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
AMA
Statement on state laws impacting patient access to necessary medicine
The American Medical Association (AMA), American Pharmacists Association (APhA), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), and National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) are concerned about state laws that limit patients’ access to medically necessary medications and impede physicians and pharmacists from using their professional judgment. Following the U.S. Supreme Court...
Government no longer paying cost of COVID tests, treatment, leave
If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.
healthcaredive.com
Physician groups urge CMS to prevent payment cuts, protect telehealth
The American Medical Association, in comments Tuesday on Medicare's proposed Physician Fee Schedule for fiscal 2023, urged the CMS to reform and strengthen the program's payment system, warning it is on an "unsustainable path" that jeopardizes patient access to care. In a 98-page letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure detailing...
