Times Gazette
Highland County EMA needs volunteers
The Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance...
Times Gazette
FRS donates to senior center
Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured in front of an FRS Transportation vehicle. FRS Transportation made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show that served as a fundraiser. It is an annual event held at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation.
Fox 19
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
Times Gazette
Commissioners say attendance at the fair important
The Highland County Board of Commissioners promoted attending the Highland County Fair at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jeff Duncan, the board president, said the county fair has been happening all week, and that even though they have been fighting mud, the attendance has been “fairly good” considering the weather.
WKRC
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
Times Gazette
Republicans support Highland County Junior Fair
The Highland County Republican Party and officeholders presented a $2,400 contribution to the Highland County Junior Fair Board on Aug. 31. Accepting the check is Kaley Fannin on behalf of the Highland Co. Junior Fair. According to Fannin, the Highland Co. Jr. Fair coordinator, the donations will be used for Jr. Fair improvement projects and Jr. Fair awards and trophies. “We appreciate any donations to the Highland Co. Junior Fair program and especially the support of the community,” Fannin said. Pictured (front row, l-r) Junior Fair Board Members Blake Herdman, Kyah Chaney and Trinity Edenfield; (second row, l-r) Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Lori Newman, Jr. Fair superintendent; Kaley Fannin, Jr. Fair coordinator; prosecutor Anneka Collins; clerk of courts Ike Hodson; state Rep. Shane Wilkin; Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin; 4-H educators Dannielle Combs and Kathy Bruynis; (back row, l-r) engineer Chris Fauber; commissioner Jeff Duncan; county auditor candidate Alex Butler; commissioner candidate Brad Roades; commissioner Dave Daniels; treasurer Vicki Warnock; commissioner Terry Britton; and State Senator Bob Peterson. Not pictured, but participating were recorder Chad McConnaughey; auditor Bill Fawley; sheriff Donnie Barrera; coroner Jeff Beery, M.D.; probate/juvenile judge Kevin Greer and Highland County Court Judge Robert Judkins; and Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Chad Randolph.
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Times Gazette
Annual HCHS Log Cabin Cookout
The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. The location is the site of the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum and the cabin is located directly behind the museum.
DeWine set to visit Beavercreek company to tour facility today
BEAVERCREEK — Today, Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and other federal officials will tour Quality Quartz Engineering Inc (QQE) in Beavercreek. Officials are set to meet at 10:00 a.m. at the facility on Orchard Lane, according to a press release from the governor’s office. QQE is...
Times Gazette
The 75th Highland County Fair
Seventeen-year-old Sydney Sanders works with a pig Wednesday at the 2022 Highland County Fair. Besides the usual attractions, some of the bigger events the last three days of the fair include a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, both a tractor/truck pull and talent show at 7 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday a cheerleading competition at 5 p.m., and a tractor/truck pull and the finals of the talent contest, with $1,000 going to the winner, at 7 p.m.
stnonline.com
Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital
Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News. According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.
Fox 19
Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
MedicalXpress
Pembrolizumab administration shown to not increase oral cavity surgery complications
A University of Cincinnati study found administering an immunotherapy drug before surgery for oral cavity cancer did not lead to increased rates of complications during and after surgery. The findings were published Aug. 25 in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery. Alice Tang, MD, first author on the...
Butler County teens are now award-winning filmmakers
Produced through a contest by the Academy of Cinematic Arts in Liberty Twp., the three budding filmmakers won best cinematography in the 72-hour Teen Film Challenge.
WLWT 5
Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic agrees to settle improper billing allegations
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, the United States Attorney's Office has announced. Officials say the clinic, Lifestyle Resumption Integrative Health, improperly billed Medicare for services involving electro-acupuncture devices. According to...
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. David L. Jump ½ interest and Connie Sue Holmes ½ interest to Drew Newport, 358 Nauvoo Road in Vernon Township, 2.6 acres, $40,000.
What to know: Can you get the updated COVID booster shot, flu shot together?
SPRINGFIELD — The Center for Disease control is now recommending the updated COVID-19 booster shots, which include protection against more than one strain of the virus. The announcement comes with the start of flu shot season. The Clark County Combined Health District in Springfield said they will be getting...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
WKRC
Residents still dealing with problems six months after Clinton County fuel spill
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Six months ago, more than 23,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a storage tank at R+L Carriers and into Dutch Creek in Clinton County. The majority of the cleanup efforts are over at this point, but there are still lingering problems for people living along the creek.
