Hillsboro, OH

Times Gazette

Highland County EMA needs volunteers

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC). Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

FRS donates to senior center

Highland County Senior Citizens Center members are pictured in front of an FRS Transportation vehicle. FRS Transportation made a $500 donation to the senior center in support of its Elvis Presley tribute show that served as a fundraiser. It is an annual event held at the senior center and the proceeds benefit the center’s operation.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Commissioners say attendance at the fair important

The Highland County Board of Commissioners promoted attending the Highland County Fair at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Jeff Duncan, the board president, said the county fair has been happening all week, and that even though they have been fighting mud, the attendance has been “fairly good” considering the weather.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Republicans support Highland County Junior Fair

The Highland County Republican Party and officeholders presented a $2,400 contribution to the Highland County Junior Fair Board on Aug. 31. Accepting the check is Kaley Fannin on behalf of the Highland Co. Junior Fair. According to Fannin, the Highland Co. Jr. Fair coordinator, the donations will be used for Jr. Fair improvement projects and Jr. Fair awards and trophies. “We appreciate any donations to the Highland Co. Junior Fair program and especially the support of the community,” Fannin said. Pictured (front row, l-r) Junior Fair Board Members Blake Herdman, Kyah Chaney and Trinity Edenfield; (second row, l-r) Chuck Emery, GOP co-treasurer; Lori Newman, Jr. Fair superintendent; Kaley Fannin, Jr. Fair coordinator; prosecutor Anneka Collins; clerk of courts Ike Hodson; state Rep. Shane Wilkin; Fourth District Court of Appeals Judge Kristy Wilkin; 4-H educators Dannielle Combs and Kathy Bruynis; (back row, l-r) engineer Chris Fauber; commissioner Jeff Duncan; county auditor candidate Alex Butler; commissioner candidate Brad Roades; commissioner Dave Daniels; treasurer Vicki Warnock; commissioner Terry Britton; and State Senator Bob Peterson. Not pictured, but participating were recorder Chad McConnaughey; auditor Bill Fawley; sheriff Donnie Barrera; coroner Jeff Beery, M.D.; probate/juvenile judge Kevin Greer and Highland County Court Judge Robert Judkins; and Hillsboro Municipal Court Judge Chad Randolph.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
WDTN

When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
DAYTON, OH
Times Gazette

Annual HCHS Log Cabin Cookout

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. The location is the site of the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum and the cabin is located directly behind the museum.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

The 75th Highland County Fair

Seventeen-year-old Sydney Sanders works with a pig Wednesday at the 2022 Highland County Fair. Besides the usual attractions, some of the bigger events the last three days of the fair include a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, both a tractor/truck pull and talent show at 7 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday a cheerleading competition at 5 p.m., and a tractor/truck pull and the finals of the talent contest, with $1,000 going to the winner, at 7 p.m.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
stnonline.com

Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital

Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News. According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
Fox 19

Decisive Ohio abortion case to be heard in Hamilton County Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A hearing is scheduled in Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Thursday to decide the future of Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. The ACLU of Ohio and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio are among the plaintiffs who filed the case against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Sept. 2 arguing the ban violates the Ohio constitution.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic agrees to settle improper billing allegations

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A Fort Mitchell chiropractic clinic has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act, the United States Attorney's Office has announced. Officials say the clinic, Lifestyle Resumption Integrative Health, improperly billed Medicare for services involving electro-acupuncture devices. According to...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. David L. Jump ½ interest and Connie Sue Holmes ½ interest to Drew Newport, 358 Nauvoo Road in Vernon Township, 2.6 acres, $40,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH

