Fairlawn, OH

WKYC

Avon girl who had heart transplant goes to kindergarten

AVON, Ohio — Spend just a few minutes with 5-year-old Emma Detwiler, and try not to smile. She's fun and fierce, smart and funky. And, she's not afraid to take on challenges, despite dealing with her own. When asked how brave she was, Emma said:. "More braver than I...
AVON, OH
northeastohioparent.com

Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora

As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
AURORA, OH
City
Fairlawn, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
NewsTimes

My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention

I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents

AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH

