‘Feels like home’: Popular Rocky River restaurant closing after 75 years
In a sad sign of the times, Rustic Restaurant in Rocky River will soon be closing after 75 years in business.
WKYC
Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near James Ford Rhodes High School
The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday.
WKYC
Avon girl who had heart transplant goes to kindergarten
AVON, Ohio — Spend just a few minutes with 5-year-old Emma Detwiler, and try not to smile. She's fun and fierce, smart and funky. And, she's not afraid to take on challenges, despite dealing with her own. When asked how brave she was, Emma said:. "More braver than I...
northeastohioparent.com
Living the “Sweet” Life in Aurora
As natives of Aurora, Megan and Hobie Sweet chose to stay where they have decades of roots to raise their young family. In the community, they feel comfortable and at home, they know everybody by name and with extended family close by, they have built a foundation for years to come.
NewsTimes
My Hometown’s Salty-Sweet Sundae Still Holds Up 90 Years After Its Invention
I’m from Canton, Ohio–the meat-and-potatoes middle of the country. A town most famous for being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and lots of cream soup–based casseroles. It’s the kind of Midwestern place where the food is abundant and uncomplicated, often forgettable and occasionally sublime. The Canton-born Bittner, a 90-year-old ice cream sundae, falls into the latter category and remains one of the best desserts I’ve ever eaten, beating out my new favorites like Milk Bar’s cereal milk ice cream and my old standbys like Nestle Drumsticks.
'Royalty within touching distance': Remembering the day the new King Charles III visited Cleveland 45 years ago
CLEVELAND — It’s a distant memory, but King Charles III was once the center of attention in Cleveland. His 1977 tour throughout the city is a fond memory for those who were there. On a bookshelf in his Cleveland Heights home are printed copies of Joe Mosbrook’s reports...
9-year-old girl, 34-year-old mom die in Geauga County house fire
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — Two people have died in an overnight house fire on Taylor Wells Road in Geauga County. 3News has learned the victims have been identified as a 9-year-old girl and her 34-year-old mom. Their names have not yet been released. Two other people -- a man...
WKYC
First Look: Agave & Rye opens in Cleveland Warehouse District
There's a brand new, Mexican-inspired restaurant in the Warehouse District. Stephanie Haney has your first look at Agave & Rye.
Site of former Kmart in Middleburg Heights to become new Cleveland Clinic medical center
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — The site of the former Kmart in Middleburg Heights has been empty since 2019. Soon that building will house a new Cleveland Clinic medical center. On Wednesday, Cleveland Clinic announced that it is collaborating with the city of Middleburg Heights and Premier Development Partners on the construction of a new 93,000-square-foot medical outpatient center.
kentwired.com
Local pet shop to close after serving the Kent community for over 50 years
The Kent community has many local businesses. Among them is Hutch Pet Shop which has been open for over 50 years. The owners have decided to try something new and create a new business. TV2 reporter Kennedy Gotham has the story.
Olmsted Falls man who gained national attention for massive skeleton display last Halloween has new tricks up his sleeve for 2022
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published about their Halloween display from 2021. After getting national attention for his massive skeleton-themed Halloween display on River Road in Olmsted Falls last year -- including coverage on NBC's TODAY -- Perkins said he's currently crafting new monstrous creations for his 2022 decorations.
Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s Butterfly Suite offers care, comfort for bereaved parents
AKRON, Ohio – A stillbirth happens in approximately 1 of 170 births in the U.S., according to Jennifer Savitski, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. While many hospitals offer support and resources to help bereaved women and families, most don’t have a dedicated space to allow parents to create memories with their baby before having to say goodbye.
WKRC
10 shot, 1 killed during alumni high school celebration in Ohio
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WOIO/WKRC) - A 911 call revealed chaos outside a bar in east Cleveland Tuesday morning. At least ten people were shot and one was killed at a high school alumni celebration. "We don't know who disrupted the tradition,” said Jeff Brown, an alum of the high...
3 Kent schools evacuated after man threatens to bring AK-47 rifle to Walls Elementary
KENT, Ohio — The Kent Police Department says a threat made against Walls Elementary School on Friday caused the evacuation of three buildings in the district. According to a release from police, at approximately 2:00 pm, a man called Walls Elementary School and threatened to bring an AK-47 rifle to the school.
One hospitalized, seven become ill after Akron middle-school students eat cannabis gummies, official says
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An Akron middle-school student was hospitalized and seven others became ill after eating cannabis gummies Tuesday morning, a school district spokesman said. The students ate the gummies at their school, Litchfield Community Learning Center on Castle Boulevard, Akron Public Schools spokesman Mark Williamson said. Paramedics took one...
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
cleveland19.com
Residents of Cleveland apartment building say they live in terrible conditions and accuse owners of not responding to problems
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some residents who live in The Colony Apartments in Cleveland say they’re living in conditions that are unacceptable. They’re concerned the issues could even further endanger their health, and all because they say new owners of the apartments fail to show up and address the problems.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions
AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
See which 25 Cleveland restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the Cleveland restaurants and retailers cited with the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. Some 2,356 places were cited during the most recent inspection year. But more than one-half of the cited locations received six...
Several Akron middle school students sick after eating CBD gummies at school
AKRON, Ohio — At least eight students from Akron Public Schools are sick after eating cannabis gummies while at school. The incident happened on Tuesday at Litchfield Community Learning Center (CLC) middle school in Akron. EMS transported one of the eight students involved to a local hospital. The remainder...
