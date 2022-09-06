ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump landlord accused of fatally striking tenant with car

A tenant-landlord dispute led to the arrest of a 70-year-old Pahrump man who faces a homicide charge after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Tuesday in the area of Kings Way and Camelot Court. Nye County Sheriff’s Captain David Boruchowitz said in a video release...
8 News Now

Are you prepared for an emergency?

September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
mynbc5.com

NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash

AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office. Wright was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. Monday night near Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street. Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Prosecutors: DNA under journalist’s fingernails led to arrest of Clark County official

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles made his first court appearance Thursday in connection with the death of a journalist. Telles, 45, is accused of stabbing and killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69. German had recently written stories about Telles and was working on an upcoming story on the elected official, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

