Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Lights out in Henderson neighborhood raises safety concerns for residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The streetlights located at the roundabout on Cadence Vista near Sunset and Ella Ashmond have not been working for weeks, according to residents. People living in the area said this is raising safety concerns, specifically for one man in particular. “The basic lowdown is we...
pvtimes.com
Pahrump landlord accused of fatally striking tenant with car
A tenant-landlord dispute led to the arrest of a 70-year-old Pahrump man who faces a homicide charge after a body was discovered on the side of the road on Tuesday in the area of Kings Way and Camelot Court. Nye County Sheriff’s Captain David Boruchowitz said in a video release...
Body discovered after fire at east Las Vegas home
Firefighters dispatched to a home in east Las Vegas on Monday discovered a person dead inside, officials with the Clark County Fire Department said.
Man in motorized wheelchair hit, injured in North Las Vegas crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police are investigating a crash that injured a man riding in a motorized wheelchair while attempting to cross a road. It happened on Wednesday when police said the man was crossing Craig Road outside of a crosswalk. The man who is believed to be in either his 60s […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Are you prepared for an emergency?
September is Emergency Preparedness Month and Clark County wants families to be prepared for emergencies. The county said that includes having an emergency kit, an emergency plan, and doing safety drills so everyone is on the same page.
mynbc5.com
NY State Police ID victim in fatal AuSable crash
AU SABLE, N.Y. — New York State Police have released the identity of the driver involved in a fatal single car crash in the town of AuSable on Monday. Police said Jeremy Richards, 47, of Las Vegas was driving north on I-87 around 4:42 p.m. when his car left the road and struck a cement bridge pillar.
Fox5 KVVU
Closed boat ramps, storms lead to struggles for Lake Mead businesses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Labor Day historically brings the last busy boating weekend of summer, and some are braving the hot temperatures to head out to Lake Mead. Boats launched with ease Friday without having to wait for more than one or two trucks ahead of them. The regulars...
Gas test: Checking fuel quality across Las Vegas Valley, how stations prevent trouble for your car
With record gas prices, the 8 News Now I-Team set out to test fuel quality at gas stations across the Las Vegas Valley. Here's what we found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
Las Vegas man dead after motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash on Highway 58 in Tehachapi early Tuesday morning. Louis Kenneth Wright, 61, was on eastbound Highway 58 on a motorcycle in Tehachapi when he left the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office. Wright was pronounced […]
LVMPD: police officer has major injuries after crash near Sunrise Manor
A Las Vegas police officer was involved in a car crash with a Chevrolet near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road, close to Sunrise Manor.
Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic
Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
Police search county official’s home in connection with journalist’s homicide investigation
Las Vegas police confirm a search warrant was served Wednesday morning at the home of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles who has been the focus of recent investigative stories by reporter Jeff German
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas homeless individuals concerned after some storm drain covers are sealed shut
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is illegal to enter flood control tunnels under the Las Vegas Valley. However, that hasn’t stopped many from living in them. A nonprofit group that provides help to homeless people in tunnels recently told FOX5 as many as 1,500 people at any given time are living in the tunnels.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say person in critical condition after hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person suffered life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run crash Monday night. According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. Monday night near Cobblestone Avenue west of Candlelight Street. Evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicated...
‘What did I do,’ Man said he was drinking before hitting Las Vegas police officer in suspected DUI crash: report
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of causing a crash that hospitalized a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer allegedly told police he was drinking beer before the collision. John Boyd, 65, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Saturday, Aug. 3 when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of […]
KTNV
RTC: Police activity closes down Sunset Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on eastbound Sunset Road, before Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Eastbound Sunset Road will be closed from Windy Road to Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday until further notice. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes and...
Fox5 KVVU
Prosecutors: DNA under journalist’s fingernails led to arrest of Clark County official
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles made his first court appearance Thursday in connection with the death of a journalist. Telles, 45, is accused of stabbing and killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69. German had recently written stories about Telles and was working on an upcoming story on the elected official, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
Comments / 0