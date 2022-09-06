ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Daily Mail

Shocking revelations a country hospital botched three cancer diagnoses - just months after warning signs for an 11-month-old girl who died were missed

A country hospital allegedly missed three cancer diagnoses, months after a baby's death led to a review of its operations. The cases include a woman who went to Dubbo Base Hospital in the central west of NSW several times but was not told a scan had shown a growth that later turned out to be terminal liver cancer.
CANCER
TODAY.com

Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus

When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
LEMOORE, CA
International Business Times

4 Russians Die After Drinking Surrogate Alcohol, 2 More Hospitalized

Surrogate alcohol has left several people dead in southwest Russia, the country's federal investigative body said. Surrogate alcohol, which can refer to non-beverage and/or illegally produced alcohols, resulted in the deaths of four people in Orenburg, the Russian Investigative Committee's directorate in the region said, according to a report by the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL).
EUROPE

