6 groups of players set to define the NFL season

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison downgraded

The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 1 as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. Defensive end Rasheem Grant (thigh) remained listed as a non-participant in Thursday’s practice. However, defensive end Mario Addison (thigh), who was a limited participant on Wednesday, was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.
Former Ohio high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season

The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 74 former Ohio gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Only California, Texas, Florida and Georgia have more current alumni on NFL rosters.
NFL Football Schedule for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL season is finally here. This year finds the Los Angeles Rams as reigning Super Bowl champions, the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady returns after a 40-day retirement this offseason, and a new generation of quarterbacks looks to re-define the game for the 21st century. Here is the full schedule for ...
NFL strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season

It's not exactly a science to determine which NFL teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how good each team is yet. But when making the schedule every year, the NFL tries to ensure that the best teams from the season before play the toughest slates while ...
