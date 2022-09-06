ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement

Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To President Trump Rally News

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on September 17 for a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Complicating matters for Trump and Vance is the fact the event will be held at the same time that Ohio State is hosting Toledo in football. Even though Youngstown, where...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player

Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building

LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
BEAVERTON, OR
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet

The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Popculture

ESPN's Elle Duncan Talks Her Journey of Reaching Network (Exclusive)

Elle Duncan has been one of the faces of ESPN since being hired by the four-letter network in 2016. She is a co-anchor of the 6 p.m. ET version of SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi, has appeared on other ESPN shows such as Around the Horn and Highly Questionable and is the co-host of the ESPN podcast First Take, Her Take with Kimberly A. Martin and Charly Arnolt. But how did the Atlanta native make it to the top sports network on television? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Duncan talked about her journey to ESPN, including the audition process.
BASKETBALL
