Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team
Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
Video of Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley exchange goes viral
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have publicly feuded with one another for the better part of the last decade, but it would appear they have put all of that behind them now that they are teammates. Beverley, who was acquired by the Los Angeles Lakers via a trade with the...
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement
Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
New York Knicks Land Andrew Wiggins In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
There are very few things in the NBA world that are better than getting something for nothing. If that’s true, the opposite must be true as well: there are very few things worse than losing something for nothing. Let’s say you own the biggest TV on the market. Unfortunately,...
Look: Ohio State Fans React To President Trump Rally News
Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on September 17 for a rally for Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Complicating matters for Trump and Vance is the fact the event will be held at the same time that Ohio State is hosting Toledo in football. Even though Youngstown, where...
Luke Walton gets called out by former Lakers player
Luke Walton will not be getting a holiday gift basket this year from at least one of his old players. During a recent interview with SI’s Chris Mannix, former Los Angeles Laker Nick Young called out Walton, his ex-head coach. Young, who has moved on from the NBA into the riveting world of celebrity boxing, said that he would like to get in the ring with Walton.
Bronny James, son of LeBron James, shares Ohio State Buckeyes visit photos
Over the weekend, Sierra Canyon High School (California) four-star combo guard Bronny James and his parents took a highly-publicized visit to Ohio State to check out the basketball program and to watch the football matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame. How well-known was it that Bronny (and ...
Montrezl Harrell's Message to Hornets, Reacts to Joining Sixers
Montrezl Harrell bids farewell to the Hornets, and reacts to joining the Sixers.
Ejected LSU player had classy gesture for FSU QB
The LSU player who was ejected for an egregious targeting play committed against Florida State on Sunday night had a classy gesture for Jordan Travis. Ali Gaye was ejected in the third quarter of his Tigers’ 24-23 loss on Sunday night. He committed as bad of a targeting play as it gets (video here).
Lakers have made big Russell Westbrook decision?
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made any real progress toward trading Russell Westbrook, and the reality is they may not be trying anymore. On the latest episode of the “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said executives around the NBA believe the Lakers have decided they are not going to trade Westbrook. Instead, Windhorst says they plan to “try and make the best of it” with the star point guard and new head coach Darvin Ham.
LeBron James Pops Bottles After Opening New Nike Building
LeBron James is Nike's most prominent athlete right now so it should be no surprise that they have gone out of their way to give him some of the most amazing resources. Nike has billions of dollars, and when it comes to athletes like LeBron, they have the money to spend on massive projects that will help shape the future of the brand.
Former NBA Referee Tim Donaghy Explained How He Threw A Game Against Pat Riley
Donaghy says he once bet against Heat against the Knicks because of Riley
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Jalen Williams' Steady College Improvement Bodes Well Heading into Rookie Year
Jalen Williams improved drastically in most statistical categories in his time at Santa Clara, now he’ll attempt to do the same in the NBA.
ESPN's Elle Duncan Talks Her Journey of Reaching Network (Exclusive)
Elle Duncan has been one of the faces of ESPN since being hired by the four-letter network in 2016. She is a co-anchor of the 6 p.m. ET version of SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi, has appeared on other ESPN shows such as Around the Horn and Highly Questionable and is the co-host of the ESPN podcast First Take, Her Take with Kimberly A. Martin and Charly Arnolt. But how did the Atlanta native make it to the top sports network on television? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Duncan talked about her journey to ESPN, including the audition process.
Cowboys '88 Club' FIRST LOOK: Lamb, Irvin, Dez, Pearson Meet For First Time - Behind the Scenes of TV Ad
While the receivers are intrinsically connected, it seems the "88 Club'' recently met in person for the first time.
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
