Authorities investigating bull shark found dead with sunglasses on

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A fisherman found a dead bull shark wearing sunglasses under the Big Carlos Pass draw bridge Friday.

Noslen Alvarez took a video of it and posted it on TikTok.

In the video, you can see the shark laying by a towel, near a bag of food with sunglasses on.

Whoever played dress-up with the shark also drew on it.

Now the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are investigating.

Officers with FWC are working to find out whether a crime was committed; they are trying to figure out whether the shark was brutally killed or washed up on shore.

Either way, the fishermen we spoke to are outraged.

“They should go to jail,” Felix Ruiz said.