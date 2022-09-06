Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
No policies to ensure Vt. police meet minimum training requirements, report says
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says Vermont police agencies are not being held accountable for getting their officers the right training. The audit by State Auditor Doug Hoffer on Vermont law enforcement training determined the Vermont Criminal Justice Council has not established policies to ensure officers are receiving their minimum annual required training hours.
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
WCAX
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
WCAX
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
Vermont State Police investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate. Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Wednesday Weathercast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
New COVID booster vaccine available in Vermont starting Wednesday
NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. NY police name driver who died in fiery crash in Au Sable. Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an...
WCAX
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont's Jay Peak
Emergency access to care is improving for psychiatric patients throughout our region. Officials at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, cut the ribbon Thursday on the facility’s expanded emergency department. The Kelly Brush Ride returns to Middlebury this weekend for the 17th year. Vermont startup aims to...
mountaintimes.info
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
WCAX
Vt. schools can require masks to protect vulnerable students
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many COVID-19 protocols have been dropped in Vermont’s schools, leaders are being reminded that accommodations must be made for medically vulnerable students. “Schools may need to implement masking or other mitigation measures as a reasonable accommodation for students who are medically vulnerable,” Vt. Education...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Visa program will bring nondomestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A Visa program is aimed at bringing more doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire. Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 Visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire. This is the same program New York...
WCAX
NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement over allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways. The U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Law Foundation announced an agreement Thursday with...
WCAX
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. Primary Preview: The race for US Senate in New Hampshire. In the race for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire, nearly a dozen Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination to take on the likely nominee for the Democrats, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan.
WCAX
FEMA grants to bolster 3 North Country fire departments
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York’s 21st District has been granted $190,161.89 for fire departments in the North Country. The money is coming from Federal Emergency Management Agency. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement that the money will be spent on the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
WCAX
Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads
Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. New Hampshire’s primary election is just one week away and that includes the race for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, where Democrat Rep. Annie Kuster is seeking re-election.
WCAX
New Vt. commission to take on mental health and the courts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has struggled in recent years with a number of high-profile court cases involving issues of mental health and the intersection of treatment and punishment. Now, a new commission aimed at better understanding the impacts of mental health needs of those in the system is set to meet for the first time later this month.
Annual Battle of Plattsburgh reenactment threatened by New York gun law
The governor's office said it will work "to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”
WCAX
Northern New York working to attract aerospace industry
MONTREAL (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is looking to make a splash in the region’s emerging aerospace industry. This week, delegates from Vermont and New York are in Montreal for Aéro Montréal, an international trade show higlighting emerging technology in aerospace and defense. The state...
The fight over the future of Mount Washington
A train trundles up the side of Mount Washington, bringing owner Wayne Presby to the top. The wind moves fast at that height, where the weather can turn quick enough to kill. The train moves slowly, climbing up the steep grade at just under 5 miles per hour. Presby recalls the Cog Railway as a […] The post The fight over the future of Mount Washington appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices fall to lowest level since winter
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont have fallen 10 cents to back under $4 per gallon, according to GasBuddy(link is external). The average price today is $3.90, which is 50 cents less than a month ago and 83 cents more than last year. The lowest price in the state is in Troy ($3.47/g) and the highest price is in Killington ($4.59). Gasoline prices in Vermont have also started to close the gap with the average national price, which has fallen 8 cents in the last week to $3.72/g. State and national prices had been running about the same until the beginning of summer.
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
Comments / 0