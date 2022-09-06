ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
CBS News

How to apply for student loan forgiveness under Biden's new plan

President Biden made a massive student loan debt relief announcement on Wednesday, revealing he's canceling up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. In fact, nearly 20 million people will be eligible to have their debt fully canceled under the new plan, Mr. Biden said. "An entire...
EDUCATION
CNET

Student Loan Forgiveness: How to Apply to Get Up to $20K in Student Debt Canceled

If you owe money on student loans, relief could be coming your way as up to $20,000 of that debt could soon be forgiven. Additionally, if you made payments on your student loans during the moratorium, you can request a refund from your loan servicer. The Biden administration has extended the pause on repaying student loans until January 2023.
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Student Loan Refunds Are Real, But You Might Not Be Eligible

With all the talk about President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation, you may be hearing about other ways to potentially maximize your student loan relief. One idea involves requesting a refund of student loan payments made during the pandemic pause. But it is important to know that not everyone is eligible for so-called federal student loan refunds.
COLLEGES
Cheddar News

U.S. to Cancel At Least $10,000 in Student Loan Debt for Those Earning Less Than $125,000 Per Year

President Biden announced the U.S. will cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in student debt for Americans earning less than $125,000 per year while extending the pandemic-era pause on loan payments until the end of the year. Lower-income individuals will be eligible for additional relief. Former student loan policy expert at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Co-Founder and CEO of Summer Will Sealy joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
EDUCATION
SFGate

Student loan servicers inundated with refund requests after forgiveness news

Companies managing the Education Department's $1.6 trillion portfolio of student loans said they are being inundated with refund requests from borrowers who made payments during the pandemic pause. The Education Department has offered to return money to people who continued to pay since the inception of the moratorium in March 2020, but the policy went largely unnoticed until last week.
EDUCATION
Advocate Andy

FTC Takes Action in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Debt relief company Student Advocates ordered to pay $822,000 to defrauded borrowers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced an enforcement action against student loan debt relief company Student Advocates that will result in payments to more than 14,000 borrowers scammed by the company.
Fortune

A millennial who paid off $100K in student loans just months before Biden announced forgiveness says the president should ‘forgive all of it’

There was no confetti. No congratulations or fanfare of any kind. No one cheered for Steve, a 36-year-old software engineer in Texas, when he woke up at 6 a.m. on March 15, 2022, and made his final student loan payment. He didn’t think this moment would be so matter-of-fact, considering the huge—and at times painful—impact his loans had on his life.
TEXAS STATE
Money

Why Student Loan Forgiveness Could Hurt Your Credit Score

After months of suspense, it's finally official: The Biden Administration will forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Some 43 million Americans will be impacted by the plan, the Education Department estimates, including roughly 20 million borrowers who will see the entire balance of their loans disappear.
EDUCATION
Business Insider

You can get a refund for any student loan payments you made during the pandemic, but a financial planner says you might be better off leaving that money on the table

Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan lets borrowers get a cash refund for payments made during the pandemic. But some borrowers are better off not asking for the refund, says financial planner Travis Sholin. That said, it might be a good idea to use the refund to pay off high-interest debt. Besides...
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
COLLEGES
Money

4 Facts That Show Who Benefits Most From Student Loan Forgiveness

Now that the college-loan-forgiveness cat is out of the bag, many Americans are wondering who really benefits from President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out broad swaths of student loan debt. The president’s plan, announced at the end of August, will provide federal student loan forgiveness of up to...
EDUCATION

