Jacob White named MW Athlete of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — University of Wyoming student athlete Jacob White was named the Mountain West Conference Male Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, Sept. 6th for his race-winning efforts at the 2022 Wyoming Invite this past weekend. At the Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne, Wyo., White led...
Registration Encouraged for Suicide Prevention Symposium
The Wyoming Department of Health is inviting teachers, law enforcement representatives, clinicians, loss survivors, community members and other stakeholders to attend the 2022 Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne later this month. “Unfortunately, Wyoming consistently has had one of the nation’s highest suicide rates,” said Cathy Hoover, Injury and Violence...
