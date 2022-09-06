‘Quest for the Cup: The Final’: A FOX40 Sports special about the Republic FC reaching the U.S. Open Cup final

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 Sports presents a special show called “Quest for the Cup: The Final,” a story of the Sacramento Republic FC’s journey on the way to facing Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup championship on Wednesday, September 7.

The special show is available to watch online in the video player above.

The Republic FC’s improbable run to the finals included upsetting three MLS clubs, including the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. Orlando City was the fourth MLS club Sacramento faced in the oldest soccer competition in the United States.

Sacramento was the first lower division club to compete in the finals since 2008, when the Charleston Battery played for the championship. The only non-MLS team to take home the U.S. Open Cup trophy was in 1999, when the Rochester Rhinos hoisted the trophy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.