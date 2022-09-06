ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Quest for the Cup: The Final’: A FOX40 Sports special about the Republic FC reaching the U.S. Open Cup final

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — FOX40 Sports presents a special show called “Quest for the Cup: The Final,” a story of the Sacramento Republic FC’s journey on the way to facing Orlando City SC in the U.S. Open Cup championship on Wednesday, September 7.

A team of destiny?: The Sacramento Republic FC’s road to the U.S. Open Cup finals

The Republic FC’s improbable run to the finals included upsetting three MLS clubs, including the San Jose Earthquakes, Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City. Orlando City was the fourth MLS club Sacramento faced in the oldest soccer competition in the United States.

FAQs: Where and how to watch Sacramento Republic FC on FOX40

Sacramento was the first lower division club to compete in the finals since 2008, when the Charleston Battery played for the championship. The only non-MLS team to take home the U.S. Open Cup trophy was in 1999, when the Rochester Rhinos hoisted the trophy.

Orlando City employee seen observing Sacramento Republic practice

(KTXL) — An employee from the Orlando City SC was seen observing the Sacramento Republic FC training on Monday ahead of the Open Cup Final on Wednesday. FOX40 was able to confirm with “league sources” that the incident took place and the employee refused to leave training for over 30 minutes after being asked to […]
Orlando City FC employee allegedly caught spying on Republic FC during practice

ORLANDO - Sacramento Republic FC plays Orlando City FC in the finals of the U.S. Open Cup, but there is some controversy ahead of the match. A Republic FC spokesperson tells CBS13 at they filed a complaint with U.S. Soccer claiming that an Orlando City FC employee was caught spying on the Republic during practice just a couple of days ago. The incident happened about 25 minutes north of downtown Orland in a small public park that's well-trafficked and used by youth soccer teams. Republic representatives say they asked the employee to leave but he refused. He eventually left after about 45 minutes -- this after taking various notes and making phone calls. There are no official U.S. Soccer rules against spying on teams ahead of a finals match. Orlando City says they are aware of the incident and would cooperate with any investigation. This is Sacramento Republic FC's first trip to the U.S. Open Cup finals. The game starts at 5 p.m. You can watch it on ESPN+ or at the downtown convention center. Details below. 
