Westover, WV

The Dominion Post

Debora Moore

Debora “Debbie” Moore, 70, of Blacksville, passed away following a short illness on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Dorothy Jean Bice. Miss Deb was a retired parent-teacher coordinator...
The Dominion Post

Carolyn Harper

Carolyn Sue Harper, 78, of Morgantown died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home. McCulla Funeral Home is providing cremation service.
The Dominion Post

Donald White

Donald “Don” Lynn White, 84, of Wadestown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Sept. 17, 1937 in Morgantown, son of Archie White and Anne Shriver White Barr. He graduated from Clay Battelle High School in 1955. Following high school, he worked at Monongahela Power as a lineman in Morgantown, a job he loved. Later he transferred to Fairmont General offices. He really did not enjoy work in the office and joined King Co. as a partner in the TV cable business. When satellite TV became popular, he moved on to the pole building business and found another job he enjoyed as he built many buildings in the surrounding areas before retiring.
