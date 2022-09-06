Donald “Don” Lynn White, 84, of Wadestown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Sept. 17, 1937 in Morgantown, son of Archie White and Anne Shriver White Barr. He graduated from Clay Battelle High School in 1955. Following high school, he worked at Monongahela Power as a lineman in Morgantown, a job he loved. Later he transferred to Fairmont General offices. He really did not enjoy work in the office and joined King Co. as a partner in the TV cable business. When satellite TV became popular, he moved on to the pole building business and found another job he enjoyed as he built many buildings in the surrounding areas before retiring.

