The Dominion Post
Debora Moore
Debora “Debbie” Moore, 70, of Blacksville, passed away following a short illness on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Altoona, Pa., the daughter of the late Dorothy Jean Bice. Miss Deb was a retired parent-teacher coordinator...
Carolyn Harper
Carolyn Sue Harper, 78, of Morgantown died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home. McCulla Funeral Home is providing cremation service.
Donald White
Donald “Don” Lynn White, 84, of Wadestown, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center. He was born Sept. 17, 1937 in Morgantown, son of Archie White and Anne Shriver White Barr. He graduated from Clay Battelle High School in 1955. Following high school, he worked at Monongahela Power as a lineman in Morgantown, a job he loved. Later he transferred to Fairmont General offices. He really did not enjoy work in the office and joined King Co. as a partner in the TV cable business. When satellite TV became popular, he moved on to the pole building business and found another job he enjoyed as he built many buildings in the surrounding areas before retiring.
COLUMN: Regardless of opinions, Bob Huggins’ journey to the Hall of Fame was one unique run
MORGANTOWN -- At some point Saturday evening in Springfield, Mass., Bob Huggins will join the most elite of company ever involved in the game of basketball. It is the culmination of 40-pl You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mon QRT distributes 2,000+ doses of Narcan on statewide Save A Life Day
Despite a rainy start to the day, 1,037 boxes, or 2,074 doses, of naloxone were distributed throughout Monongalia County Thursday as part of Save a Life Day, also called Free Naloxone Day. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU quarterback JT Daniels proves his worth in Backyard Brawl
MORGANTOWN -- The only negative WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say about quarterback JT Daniels' debut with the Mountaineers last week at Pitt was some foul language in his postgame news c. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU hopes to stop tackling issues this weekend against Kansas
MORGANTOWN -- WVU head coach Neal Brown believes if there's one thing his teams have done well during his tenure at WVU, it's finishing tackles. In the same breath, Brown also said the Mo. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Two arrested for couch fire following Backyard Brawl
An investigation into a fire that occurred on Sept. 1, had led to two suspects, one of whom is a student at West Virginia University, being arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals. A. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
If Charles Woods can’t go, WVU cornerbacks in vulnerable spot vs. Kansas
MORGANTOWN -- One of the most important plays of last week's Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt happened on the Panthers' second offensive possession, and it has nothing to do with the on-f You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Mon County, municipalities come together to host Comprehensive Plan Fair
MORGANTOWN -- You’ve got to have a plan. For West Virginia’s political subdivisions that’s more than good advice — it’s the law. On Thursday evening at WVU’s Mountaineer St. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Troopers find drugs in strange location after traffic stop
A Friday traffic stop on Fairmont Road in Morgantown ended with two people being arrested after police found drugs in some interesting places. According to a criminal complaint, West Virg. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Meth found in Pa. man’s vehicle during traffic stop in Star City
A Pennsylvania man was arrested this week after police in Star City found numerous bags of methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Star City Police Officer Hunt wrote in a criminal complaint. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Human remains found at Coopers Rock, officials not speculating on identity
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Tuesday saying human remains were found at Coopers Rock State Forest over the weekend. According to the press release, a hi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU session looks at voting integrity in the Mountain State
Erik Herron wants you to forget about 2020. The election, that is, the WVU political science professor said. He wants you to forget about what happened at the polls. Or, what didn�. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Off-campus WVU student tests positive for monkeypox
WVU TODAY A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isol. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Ayne Amjad to step down as Public Health commissioner, continue serving on contract basis
MORGANTOWN – Public Health Commissioner Ayne Amjad will take on an altered role in Gov. Jim Justice's COVID leadership team. Justice, Amjad and Department of Health and Human Resources Sec. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
