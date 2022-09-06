ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Annual bike ride event fundraising for Norton Cancer Institute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people will bike to beat cancer Saturday. Bike to Beat Cancer begins Saturday morning at the Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro. Rides go from 5 to 100 miles in the 14th year of the event. John Mackey, a longtime volunteer for the event, has ridden...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL Health, Louisville Bats partner to 'Strike Out Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is partnering with the Louisville Bats to Strike Out Cancer at Slugger Field on Saturday. The Bats will wear special jerseys and recognize cancer survivors during the game. The jerseys will eventually be auctioned off. In honor of the event,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seltzer#Charity#The Local Seltzery#Ovarian Awareness
wdrb.com

Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Charities
wdrb.com

Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New public art experience explores Kentucky's history with slavery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new art experience is giving people a look at Kentucky's history of slavery. The (Un)Known Project Public Art Experience is the newest addition to Louisville Tourism's Unfiltered Truth collection. The installation is featured in the "On the Banks of Freedom" public art installation overlooking the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy