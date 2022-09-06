LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO