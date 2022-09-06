Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Norton hosts 'Celebration of Courage' honoring those impacted by cancer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton's Bike to Beat Cancer event kicks off Saturday morning, but the festivities began with a party Friday evening. The health care system hosted its Celebration of Courage ahead of the ride to honor cancer survivors, families and caregivers, and to remember those who lost their battles.
wdrb.com
Louisville nonprofits hope to raise $50,000 at charity golf scramble
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tish Frederick is the founder and executive director of a Louisville nonprofit aimed at helping girls who are victims of bullying. She started Beautiful As You Are (BAYA) in 2014 as a way to help her daughter. "She was a self-harmer," Frederick said. "She tried to...
wdrb.com
Annual bike ride event fundraising for Norton Cancer Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people will bike to beat cancer Saturday. Bike to Beat Cancer begins Saturday morning at the Norton Cancer Institute Brownsboro. Rides go from 5 to 100 miles in the 14th year of the event. John Mackey, a longtime volunteer for the event, has ridden...
wdrb.com
'Win, win' l Louisville consignment store holds fundraiser for Ukrainian family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville consignment store held a sale on Saturday to help a family displaced from Ukraine. Slugger Kids is raising money for the Mavs family who fled Ukraine after the bombings. The family cannot earn an income yet because they still do not have Green Cards.
wdrb.com
Baptist Health hosting expo for student nurses on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is hosting an event to pave the way for future nurses. The Nursing Student Expo is being held Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baptist Health Louisville Innovative Learning Center on Kresge Way. The expo will allow students to connect with...
wdrb.com
New recovery home for women soon to open in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sober living house supporting women focused on recovery is soon opening in southern Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded Medella House in Charlestown to help women coming out of rehab. The four friends have been working together to make the house feel like a home.
wdrb.com
UofL hosting Louisville Maker Faire on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is hosting a fair this weekend to help inspire creativity. More than 50 exhibitors, vendors and entertainers will be set up on Saturday for the Louisville Maker Faire. It's being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Swain Student Activities...
wdrb.com
UofL Health, Louisville Bats partner to 'Strike Out Cancer'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is partnering with the Louisville Bats to Strike Out Cancer at Slugger Field on Saturday. The Bats will wear special jerseys and recognize cancer survivors during the game. The jerseys will eventually be auctioned off. In honor of the event,...
wdrb.com
Girls in Aviation Day returns to Bowman Field for Kentuckiana girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sky is the limit was the message for hundreds of young girls at Bowman Field on Saturday. During Girls in Aviation Day, children 8 to 17 got to learn about careers in aviation from the professionals and get a close look at planes. UPS pilots...
wdrb.com
Big Four Arts Festival hosting thousands in downtown Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of art lovers gathered in downtown Louisville searching for deals. More than 20,000 people are expected over the weekend for the Big Four Arts Festival hosted at the Big Four Bridge. The festival has more than 150 artists from around the country selling everything from jewelry, ceramics or paintings.
wdrb.com
YMCA hosting annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some very good boys and girls will make a splash at a local YMCA this weekend. The eighth annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim is being held Friday and Saturday at the Northeast YMCA location. The swim will be open to all dogs from 4-7 p.m. on...
wdrb.com
Nonprofit shares essential supplies to community at park in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville families feeling the weight of inflation got a boost Friday. 4 Good Community, a nonprofit from Henderson, Kentucky, hosted an event at California Park. The nonprofit uses a remodeled school bus designed to hold essential supplies for more than 1,000 people. Resource bags were given...
wdrb.com
Butler High students plant thousands of flags in honor of 9/11 victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor. To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
wdrb.com
New public art experience explores Kentucky's history with slavery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new art experience is giving people a look at Kentucky's history of slavery. The (Un)Known Project Public Art Experience is the newest addition to Louisville Tourism's Unfiltered Truth collection. The installation is featured in the "On the Banks of Freedom" public art installation overlooking the...
wdrb.com
Blessings in a Backpack volunteers hand out much-needed meals to JCPS students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blessings in a Backpack is back in schools to provide love, encouragement and food items to children who need them. Volunteers were handing out food Friday morning at Engelhard Elementary School, where almost the entire student body depends on the Blessings in a Backpack program to have food on the weekends.
wdrb.com
After union win, Heine Brothers workers eager to bargain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During a rainy afternoon in late January, Sabrina Lindsey and Ben Bridgman sat in a café in downtown Louisville, discussing their mutual frustrations with their employer, Heine Brothers Coffee. Bridgman Googled, "Union in Louisville," and the two baristas decided to drive to south Louisville to...
wdrb.com
Person housed at Louisville jail revives fellow inmate with Narcan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person being housed at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections was revived when Narcan was used on Friday morning. According to a news release, an incarcerated person overdosed on an unknown substance, but was revived by Narcan by another person in custody. The overdose emergency medicine was recently installed inside a housing unit at the jail in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
wdrb.com
Wilkerson Elementary School set to open for JCPS students on Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Jefferson County Public Schools building is ready for students scheduled to arrive for their first day of classes there Monday. The interior of the new $17 million Wilkerson Elementary School building on Johnsontown Road is bright, open and colorful. The building includes a "Makers' Space," where students can work on projects, a library and a lunchroom with room for two lines, so students won't have to wait as long.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
