After living with dyed green (and blue and pink) hair for five years, I’ve curated a lineup of hair products that rarely changes for anything — I like what works! So imagine my surprise when I tried Voir A Walk in the Sun Inside Out Moisturizing & Repairing Masque, which helps soothe all the heat and chemical stress I’ve put my hair through. You *could* use it as a 15 minute hair treatment, but I appreciate how it works fast, too — after just 3 or 5 minutes in the shower, I emerge with softer hair that’s easy to style. I let it air dry and it basically fakes a blowout that holds up for the rest of the day. This mask’s blend of reparative and hydrating ingredients — keratin, algae, coconut oil, and shea butter — helps revive hair that’s frequently blow-dried, flatironed, or bleached.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO