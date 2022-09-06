Read full article on original website
Troubling signs in mystery of mom who vanished with toddler after Walmart trip as expert reveals how to crack case
A FORMER federal prosecutor said the courts can use a pending criminal charge against the estranged father of a missing little girl and her mom to heat up the search. Meanwhile, police said they're turning to John Walsh for help after the man's sister told The U.S. Sun that she fears "he went off the deep end" when they disappeared nearly two months ago.
Authorities Hope New Age-Progressed Photos Help With Missing Teen's 1982 Disappearance
Lynn Burdick was 18 years old when she disappeared from her family's country store. A composite sketch of a suspect was created in 1982 after a college student escaped her would-be abductor about 45 minutes earlier. Officials in Massachusetts have released a series of age-progressed photos they hope will bring...
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly buying body parts from Arkansas woman accused of stealing them
A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Thursday after police found multiple 5-gallon buckets of human remains in his basement and an investigation revealed that he was allegedly buying stolen body parts over Facebook, the East Pennsboro Township Police Department announced. Jeremy Pauley, 40, is facing charges of receiving stolen property,...
Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell ‘best pals with infamous double-murderer’ after meeting in prison
Ghislaine, 60 - who was jailed for 20 years for grooming dozens of girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - is said to have spent hours talking to Novack, 65 at low-security prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida. An inside source has told the Mirror the women have bonded over their shared...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Mystery of mother who went to the ER and vanished is solved 32 years later
Eboney Brown remembers the day her mother, Myrtle Brown, went missing. It was 1990, and she was 13 years old. That May, Myrtle Brown was in New York visiting her best friend when her purse was stolen, along with her epilepsy medication and identification. She told her family she was not feeling well and went to the emergency room at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn to get a medication refill.
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Man accused of acting as lookout during prison killing of notorious crime boss Whitey Bulger to stay locked up until trial
A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder.
Georgia Boater Was Allegedly Drunk, on Wrong Side of River When He Caused Crash That Killed 5
The driver accused of killing five in a horrific boating crash in May was driving drunk and “recklessly” on the wrong side of the Wilmington River when he collided with another boat, Georgia prosecutors said Wednesday in an indictment. Mark Stegall now faces 10 counts of homicide, the Savannah Morning News reported. He's been issued two counts for each victim because he violated two separate laws—reckless operation of a vessel and operation of a vessel under the influence—when he drove the boat drunk, prosecutors said. Four of the five victims killed in the crash were on Stegall’s boat, all of which were from the same family. Christopher Leffler, 51, his wife Lori Leffler, 50, and their sons Zachary Leffler, 23, and Nathan Leffler, 17, all died in the crash. The only survivor was the daughter, Katie, who sustained minor injuries, a GoFundMe said. The fifth victim, 37-year-old Robert Chauncey, was a passenger on the boat Stegall is accused of striking. Read it at Savannah Morning News
Georgia woman attempting to feed homeless man gets police called on her: 'I had to do what was right'
Jo Ortega knew she "had to do what was right" when an Atlanta Popeyes employee refused to sell her food and called the police while she was trying to feed a homeless man. Fearing arrest, Ortega stood her ground until she was ultimately able to order food for the man.
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral
A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Every officer resigns from police force in Florida town. It’s happened elsewhere, too
Police forces around the U.S. have gone dark due to abrupt resignations.
Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say
The driver was unaware of the father’s martial arts skills during the racially-motivated attack, according to prosecutors.
Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents vowed he'd never 'spend one second of my life in their custody.' He's now in custody.
Prosecutors allege the man posted numerous times to Gab and threatened violence against law enforcement.
Police believe person found dead was swindler Hoffenberg
Connecticut authorities were working Thursday to confirm that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in an apartment earlier this week.Lt. Justin Stanko, of Derby police, said evidence at the scene — including a car, cell phone and a medical record — all pointed to the person being Hoffenberg. But the body could not be immediately identified because of an advanced stage of decomposition, and officials were waiting for confirmation from dental records, he said.Stanko said it appears the person had been dead for at least seven days. An initial autopsy was...
Harmony Montgomery update – Mystery as warrant issued for girl’s stepmom & expert reveals impact of new witness info
A JUDGE has issued an arrest warrant for the stepmother of a missing eight-year-old less than a month after cops announced they believe the young girl was murdered. The warrant for Kayla Montgomery was issued only two days after a legal battle erupted around young Harmony's biological dad Adam. On...
