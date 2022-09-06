Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
ValueWalk
Federal Energy Stimulus Check: This Program Offers Up to $1,800 in Assistance
Federal stimulus money may not be coming directly, but Americans can still use some indirect benefits that the federal government is offering to offset at least some of the impacts of rising prices. Residents of Washington, D.C., for instance, can use a federal program to cover up to $1,800 of their energy costs.
Inside Clean Energy: The Idea of 100 Percent Renewable Energy Is Once Again Having a Moment
In 1975, Danish physicist Bent Sørensen published a paper examining the possibility that his country could run on 100 percent renewable energy. Appearing in the journal Science, it could have been an important moment for beginning to look seriously at transforming the way the world produces energy. Instead, crickets.
California's Gas Car Ban: A Blow to the Working Class, A Gift to China | Opinion
Environmental activists and Democratic Party donors are cheering California's decision to ban the sale of gas vehicles.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
FOXBusiness
Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act
The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage
“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials sets sights on recycling consumer devices for essential battery materials
Redwood Materials launched a Consumer Recycling Program to reduce the world’s reliance on newly mined materials. “If properly recycled, your old and broken devices can decrease global reliance on mining and lower the cost and environmental impact of products,” explained Redwood Materials. The company asks people to recycle...
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie. The report estimated the legislation would result in an additional 62 gigawatts of solar installations over...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Inflation Reduction Act increases US solar installation projections by 40%
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to help the U.S. solar market grow 40% over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to new forecasts in the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2022 report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
pv-magazine-usa.com
PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site
PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, holding nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, the company is set to make a splash in the U.S. market, as it announced it will build a Texas-based facility to manufacture its products.
Biden administration aims to make geothermal energy ‘widespread’
The Biden administration announced a new goal to make the use of geothermal energy — renewable energy that comes from heat that’s inside the earth — “widespread” as it seeks to transition away from fossil fuels. In a statement on Thursday, the Energy Department said...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Again Tomorrow & You'll Be Singing At The Pumps
Ontario gas prices dropped to their lowest since mid-January on Wednesday, and on Friday they could be even less. If that's not a post-Labour Day miracle, what is? Those are a thing, right?. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will fall another...
Yellen will vow to ‘rid’ US from ‘dependence on fossil fuels’ in Detroit speech
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call out the fossil fuel industry in a Thursday speech on the Biden administration’s economic agenda to be delivered in Detroit, Mich., where oil and gas companies have long held influence in the U.S. auto manufacturing sector. The visit to Detroit comes on the...
