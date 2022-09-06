ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

State
New Hampshire State
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
FOXBusiness

Biden administration releases plan to implement $50B from CHIPS Act

The Biden Administration unveiled a four point strategy Tuesday for the $50 billion bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. The CHIPS for America program aims to create "good-paying jobs" across the country and counter China's growing influence by:. Establishing and expanding domestic production of leading edge semiconductors in the U.S., of...
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

22,000 smart thermostats in Colorado locked over ‘energy emergency,’ sparking outrage

“Big Brother is controlling your thermostat,” screamed one right-wing headline in recent days in the wake of news from Colorado, that some 22,000 smart thermostats were “locked” on a day when the temperature approached 90 degrees. The reason? Those utility company customers were unable to adjust their thermostat — to, more specifically, set it to a cooler temperature and get the A/C blasting — because of what they were told was an “energy emergency.”
COLORADO STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Inflation Reduction Act increases US solar installation projections by 40%

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to help the U.S. solar market grow 40% over baseline projections through 2027, equal to 62 GW of additional solar capacity, according to new forecasts in the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q3 2022 report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Politics
Income Tax
Cars
pv-magazine-usa.com

PVH to open 6 GW U.S. solar tracker manufacturing site

PV Hardware (PVH) ranks among the largest solar tracker providers in the world, holding nearly 10% of global market share. The company has manufacturing facilities in Spain and Saudi Arabia, and has been a market leader in European and Middle East markets since 2018. Now, the company is set to make a splash in the U.S. market, as it announced it will build a Texas-based facility to manufacture its products.
TEXAS STATE

