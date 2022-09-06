ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Virginia Tech enhances gameday experience for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s home opener is almost here and this season, the university has announced enhancements to the student experience at football games. There will be a new tailgating event available to students on campus at Hokie Grill. It opens three hours and 30 minutes before kickoff and will include games, live music, and more.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Olympian to coach Roanoke College cycling program

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympic Cyclist is heading home to Roanoke College. Shelley Olds, a Roanoke College alumna, is stepping into a new role as head coach of their cycling team. This will be the school’s first competitive cycling team. Olds currently acts as sports director for the...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
WSLS

Olympic gold medalist visits Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – An Olympics legend was in Roanoke and joined Virginia’s Blue Ridge for their annual meeting. Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong met with cyclists from team Twenty24 on Thursday. Virginia’s Blue Ridge invested in team Twenty24 and helped them launch their “Road to Paris...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Suspect in Blacksburg shooting in court for preliminary hearing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – For the first time, we hear from victims involved in the downtown Blacksburg shooting at a hookah lounge in early February. Victims and people who were involved appeared before a judge and testified in a preliminary hearing in Montgomery County. On Thursday, a Virginia Tech student...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Brent Pry
wfxrtv.com

Homecoming for Boston College kicker Connor Lytton this Saturday against Virginia Tech

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — When the Virginia Tech Hokies take on the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8pm at Lane Stadium…it will be a homecoming for one of the Eagles players. Former Radford Bobcats and now BC sophomore kicker Connor Lytton will return to the New River Valley on Saturday. It will be Lytton’s first opportunity to play college ball so close to home.
BLACKSBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
#Old Dominion#The Virginia Tech Hokies
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WITN

WATCH: Wild horses walk past truck stuck along ENC coast

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - Wild horses can be seen strolling past a pickup truck that was stuck in the ocean along the Eastern Carolina coast. The video, captured by Ronda Galko, was taken Tuesday in Corolla. The truck has a Pennsylvania license plate. Witnesses have said that the truck has...
COROLLA, NC

