newportdispatch.com
Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire
LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
Cavendish man shot by police following chase last month in Ludlow has died
Michael P. Mills had initially been taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, in critical condition following the Aug. 15 shooting. Mills died 10 days later, according to his obituary. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cavendish man shot by police following chase last month in Ludlow has died.
WCAX
Police investigating shots fired in Barre City
Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
WCAX
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester
LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
WMUR.com
Plymouth man found shot to death at home 11 years ago; case still unsolved
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A Plymouth man was found shot to death at his home more than 10 years ago and no arrests have been made. Investigators said the body of John Labbe, 54, was found on Sept. 8, 2011, in a workshop on his property on Texas Hill Road.
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
North Adams police searching for Walmart theft suspect
The North Adams Police Department is looking to identify a man that was involved in a larceny incident.
WCAX
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers urged to slow down after 9 people killed on roads in past week
CONCORD, N.H. — After a deadly week on New Hampshire roads, safety officials are urging Granite Staters to watch their speed and pay attention while driving. Nine people have been killed in five crashes in New Hampshire since Wednesday. Four were killed in a single crash in Rollinsford. Department...
Sheriff candidate says he wasn’t aware son used his name in domestic violence case
Bennington County sheriff’s deputy Joel Howard said he was glad the criminal justice system held his son, Zachary Howard, accountable for domestic assault. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sheriff candidate says he wasn’t aware son used his name in domestic violence case.
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford
HARTFORD — A 16-year-old man from Sharon was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Hartford this morning. The crash took place on I-91 south at around 5:05 a.m. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling south when the driver, Bradly McCabe, lost control of his 2008 Subaru Outback.
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
Wanted Rutland woman found, arrested: police
A Rutland woman, who was wanted by the Rutland City Police on two arrest warrants, was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022
Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
Over 30 horses seized from Granville property, woman arrested
Over 30 neglected horses have been reportedly seized from a property in Granville. New York State Police said Wendy Murphy, 54, of Granville, was arrested in connection with the incident.
New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager
Octavian “Yoshi” Manale’s offer of employment in Claremont is contingent upon a successful background check. Read the story on VTDigger here: New Hampshire city hires former Brattleboro town manager.
Hartford school bus strikes child
Police say the child's injuries from the Friday afternoon incident were not life-threatening.
WCAX
Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
