Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 3 DAYS AGO