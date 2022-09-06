ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish, VT

newportdispatch.com

Passenger arrested after crash on I-91 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 35-year-old man from St. Johnsbury was arrested for violations of conditions following a crash in Putney on Tuesday. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-91 at around 4:50 p.m. Police identified a passenger in the vehicle as Jonathan Fuller when they arrived. Following an investigation, police...
PUTNEY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating suspicious fire

LEICESTER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are trying to determine what sparked a suspicious fire in Leicester this weekend. Troopers were called to a home on Route 7 on Sunday that was engulfed in flames. No one was inside at the time. While trying to determine the cause of...
LEICESTER, VT
WCAX

Police investigating shots fired in Barre City

Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Vermont is getting $8 million from a settlement with a major e-cigarette maker. That’s out of Juul Labs’ nearly $440 million settlement with 33 states over their marketing and sales practices.
BARRE, VT
Emergency crews respond to suspicious fire in Leicester

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Addison County. Police say it happened late Sunday night on 1691 U.S. Route 7 in Leicester. When troopers arrived they found the home partially engulfed in flames and first responders put the flames out. Nobody was inside,...
LEICESTER, VT
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD — A 16-year-old man from Sharon was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Hartford this morning. The crash took place on I-91 south at around 5:05 a.m. According to the report, the vehicle was traveling south when the driver, Bradly McCabe, lost control of his 2008 Subaru Outback.
HARTFORD, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022

Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

