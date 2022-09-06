ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Sad Tale: Biden’s Vision for America

By LAWRENCE KUDLOW
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

There he goes again: President Biden, while campaigning yesterday in Wisconsin in front of a sparse crowd, repeated his divisive claims that “MAGA Republicans” are a threat to American democracy.

He started this a week ago, with two speeches that were uniformly panned by people and pundits alike, calling Trump followers “semi-fascists.” That’s about 74 million people.andamp;nbsp;

Then he walked it back on Friday, which was probably one of his brain glitches, because he continued yesterday. It is utter nonsense.

In fact, as Dan Henninger wrote, “the real problem is that Biden is a semi-socialist” — or, as Newt Gingrich and I would say, “a big-government socialist.”

Talk about democracy and freedom. Here’s Mr. Biden weaponizing his justice department and FBI with an unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago for a bunch of documents that represent nothing more than some kind of disagreement between the national archives and President Trump.

I’m no lawyer, but it looks like all that’s necessary is an out-of-court settlement where Mr. Trump simply returns the documents if the archives can truly prove its case. The former president himself has already said he will give them back whatever they want. The unprecedented invasion of Mr. Trump’s home and his wife’s personal belongings was not only unprecedented, but completely uncalled for.

Speaking of freedom, we also learned that Biden staffers are on the phone with social media firms like Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others to remove criticisms of the president’s policies. Or, we now learn from the New York Post’s Miranda Devine that the FBI has been sitting on Hunter Biden’s laptop for more than a year, again telling Facebook and others not to print the Post’s disclosures about incredible influence peddling.andamp;nbsp;

Turns out that nearly half the voters wouldn’t have cast their ballots for Mr. Biden had they known about the story. And a Trump-hating FBI agent squelched damaging interviews with a Hunter Biden business associate, Tony Bobulinski. Just tried to erase them. Is that freedom? Is that democracy?

The reality is, the far-left progressives lining up behind Mr. Biden do not believe in free speech. As Lance Morrow writes in the Wall Street Journal, “they desire maximum, total, state or party control of all aspects of American life, including what people say and think.”

This is a classic leftist, Soviet-style approach.

Parents aren’t allowed to attend school board meetings and guide public school curriculums. Instead, Attorney General Garland labels them “domestic terrorists.”

In Biden World it’s okay to continuously picket the homes of Supreme Court justices, even though that directly crosses federal law. Nobody was prosecuted. This is not the first time Mr. Biden has lashed out at his enemies. Yes, he suffers most heavily from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

He’ll do anything to keep Mr. Trump off the ballot in 2024. And he will do anything to undermine Mr. Trump’s achievements.

Remember: It was Mr. Biden who lied about Operation Warp Speed vaccinations. It was Mr. Biden who lied about high inflation. It was Mr. Biden who lied about the current economic slump.

This is a guy who lied that the Afghanistan exit was a great success. This is a guy who inherited a non-inflationary boom and in a little more than a year turned it into a high inflation bust. This is a guy who is using the massive executive branch regulatory authority to jam executive orders down our throats. This is a guy who is in complete denial that more than 2 million illegals have crossed into the U.S. because of his open-border policies.

This is a guy who is waging war on fossil fuels — indeed, a guy who wants to end fossil fuels and who has no alternate vision for renewables. The result? Sky-high prices for oil, gasoline, natural gas, and coal. This is a guy who wants a battery economy, but won’t let people mine the resources here at home to develop batteries.

This is a guy whose ally, Governor Newsom of California, has declared an end to gas-powered cars, but is now telling EV owners that they can’t charge their batteries. Oops. No electricity. Fossil fuels produce more than 80 percent of our electricity.andamp;nbsp;

Now, this is also a guy who is in complete denial about the fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the country, with nearly 1 million Americans having lost their lives in this drug epidemic. The precursor chemicals are batched up in China, sent to Mexico to manufacture, and then shipped across the border, running north to Colorado and east through the American heartland and ultimately to Hunts Point, New York.

Mr. Biden never even mentions the scourge of fentanyl. He can’t, because then he’d have to acknowledge the open border that he himself created.

This is a guy in complete denial about the crime wave all across the country and the left-wing prosecutors who refuse to charge criminals with bail and let them back on the street for constant recidivism.andamp;nbsp;

This is a guy trying to buy an election with student loan cancellations.andamp;nbsp; This is a guy beholden to the woke nonsense taught in schools by the teachers’ unions, as well as doing everything he can to promote private and public dues-paying unionization, where the money is channeled to all manner of socialist policies that damage the economy and working people’s wages.

This is also a guy who has led the charge for $1.5 trillion of new inflationary spending in just recent weeks and who, if the Democrats keep control of Congress, would repeal the highly successful Trump tax cuts that benefited blue-collar and minority workers the most.

This is President Biden’s vision of democracy. This is his vision for America. It is a sad tale. And no amount of insults to more than 74 million voters who cast their ballots for Donald Trump is going to bail him out.

Mr. Biden’s America is not the America we love. Mr. Biden’s America is not the America that works. Mr. Biden’s America is authoritarian, dictatorial, devoid of truth, and more divisive than anything we’ve ever seen.

Mr. Biden’s America will not stand. Simply because Americans truly, truly believe in freedom and democracy.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.

The New York Sun

The New York Sun

