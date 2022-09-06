Read full article on original website
Related
Every Member of Queen Studied Impressive Professions Before Dedicating Their Lives to Music
Queen embers Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are more than just rock stars, they're all highly educated and trained in other impressive professions and fields.
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
The week in classical: The Dream of Gerontius, Bach’s Mass in B minor and Nathan Laube at the Proms
Jamie Barton and Allan Clayton lead a dream Gerontius in a week of choral epics at the Proms. Elsewhere, deep listening and silence…
classicfm.com
Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug
Join in with Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations with your very own limited edition mug, and help support Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. This week, we celebrate 30 years of Classic FM with live broadcasts and concerts from across the UK, a special film music concert at Classic FM Live, an exclusive interview with John Williams, and lots more.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen
Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only Charles and his sister Anne were said to be at the queen’s bedside when she died, peacefully, yesterday afternoon, the announcement of...
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Dame Joan Collins Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Live TV
Actress and author Dame Joan Collins is not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and she is not shy about it either. On Monday, Collins was a guest on Good Morning Britain where they discussed the royals' recent visit to the U.K. She asked dryly: "Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?"
Queen Elizabeth's bodyguard shared a hilarious story of her meeting two Americans on a hike
After seven decades on the throne as Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The historic nature of her passing can't be overstated. Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the second-longest reigning monarch in history (after France's Louis XIV). She wore the crown for a third of the entire history of the United States, which is mindblowing. The vast majority of people alive today have never lived in a world without Queen Elizabeth. Whatever people's feelings may be about the monarchy, British colonialism, royal family drama and the like, her passing marks the end of a long and storied era in human history.
A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years
From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
U.K.・
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prom 69: Missa Solemnis review – urgency and majesty as Gardiner makes Beethoven thrill
The last of the great choral works to be heard at this year’s Proms was Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, given by more or less the same forces that performed it during the 2014 season. John Eliot Gardiner conducted his Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir. Lucy Crowe was once again the soprano soloist, and only her fellows – mezzo Ann Hallenberg, tenor Giovanni Sala and bass William Thomas – were effectively new to the proceedings.
The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...
When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
Charles the new King: In his own words
Charles has been a frank commentator on GM crops and monstrous carbuncles, admitted adultery on national television and confessed to talking to his plants.Here’s a look at the new King in his own words over the years:“I know my mother is the Queen, but how do I put that on the envelope?” – Charles writing his first letter home from boarding school in 1957.“I simply dread going to bed as I get hit all night long … It is hell here, especially at night.” – Letter home about being bullied at Gordonstoun in 1962.“I gave up smoking at the age...
King Charles III mentioned his 'love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas' in his first speech as king
King Charles III shared love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who left the royal family — "as they continue to build their lives overseas."
U.K.・
Big Big Train and the making of English Electric Part 1
With a stunning new album, English Electric, and an ever- growing line-up, Big Big Train are powering ahead.
Mystery of US archaeologist’s Irish disappearance to be examined on TV
When Arthur Kingsley Porter vanished from the remote island of Inishbofin off Ireland’s Atlantic coast in 1933 it made the front page of the New York Times. “Archaeologist lost from boat in storm,” said the headline. The inquest – the first in Ireland without a body –...
‘Gunsmoke’ Producer Explained ‘Frustrating’ Reason Why Audiences Lost Interest in the Western Show
Long-running Western television show 'Gunsmoke' slipped in ratings, which producer John Mantley blamed on the previous 'frustrated' producer on the franchise.
Renowned classical pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died at 51
Vogt died "surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer," according to a statement from his representatives.
Comments / 0