ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master

The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
WORLD
classicfm.com

Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug

Join in with Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations with your very own limited edition mug, and help support Classic FM’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise. This week, we celebrate 30 years of Classic FM with live broadcasts and concerts from across the UK, a special film music concert at Classic FM Live, an exclusive interview with John Williams, and lots more.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Nobuo Uematsu
Person
Max Bruch
Person
Karl Jenkins
Person
Handel
TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry’s Solo Departure From Balmoral Suggests the Bitter Royal Feud Has Outlived the Queen

Prince Harry departed Balmoral Castle on Friday morning the same way he had arrived—alone.The prince, who spent just over 12 hours at Balmoral, has become estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, left their status as working royals and gave a series of interviews condemning the family and the institution, and making accusations of racism.A clearly upset Harry arrived at Balmoral at 8 p.m. Thursday, 90 minutes after the queen’s death was announced.Although only Charles and his sister Anne were said to be at the queen’s bedside when she died, peacefully, yesterday afternoon, the announcement of...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign

The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
POLITICS
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Classical Music#Streaming Music#Music Streaming#Music Radio#Classic Fm#European#Champion S League
Popculture

Dame Joan Collins Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Live TV

Actress and author Dame Joan Collins is not a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and she is not shy about it either. On Monday, Collins was a guest on Good Morning Britain where they discussed the royals' recent visit to the U.K. She asked dryly: "Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?"
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Queen Elizabeth's bodyguard shared a hilarious story of her meeting two Americans on a hike

After seven decades on the throne as Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. The historic nature of her passing can't be overstated. Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the second-longest reigning monarch in history (after France's Louis XIV). She wore the crown for a third of the entire history of the United States, which is mindblowing. The vast majority of people alive today have never lived in a world without Queen Elizabeth. Whatever people's feelings may be about the monarchy, British colonialism, royal family drama and the like, her passing marks the end of a long and storied era in human history.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

A glimpse inside Balmoral: The Queen welcomed Liz Truss to a drawing room filled with nods to her great-great grandmother Queen Victoria - including her portrait and candelabras - and green sofas that she's had for more than 40 years

From the family heirlooms to the priceless artwork, Balmoral Castle is steeped in royal history. And a photograph taken inside the Drawing Room today revealed how the Queen, 96, has maintained many of the property's traditional pieces, including a set of white figurine candlestick holders, which are believed to have been installed by the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria more than 150 years ago.
U.K.
Slipped Disc

Music mourns a humble star

Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Prom 69: Missa Solemnis review – urgency and majesty as Gardiner makes Beethoven thrill

The last of the great choral works to be heard at this year’s Proms was Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, given by more or less the same forces that performed it during the 2014 season. John Eliot Gardiner conducted his Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir. Lucy Crowe was once again the soprano soloist, and only her fellows – mezzo Ann Hallenberg, tenor Giovanni Sala and bass William Thomas – were effectively new to the proceedings.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...

When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Charles the new King: In his own words

Charles has been a frank commentator on GM crops and monstrous carbuncles, admitted adultery on national television and confessed to talking to his plants.Here’s a look at the new King in his own words over the years:“I know my mother is the Queen, but how do I put that on the envelope?” – Charles writing his first letter home from boarding school in 1957.“I simply dread going to bed as I get hit all night long … It is hell here, especially at night.” – Letter home about being bullied at Gordonstoun in 1962.“I gave up smoking at the age...
SCOTLAND

Comments / 0

Community Policy