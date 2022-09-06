Read full article on original website
Cavs unable to hang on against Hayden
BIRMINGHAM – The Cavaliers started fast on Friday night, but sputtered in the second half. John Carroll Catholic High School celebrated homecoming and the 75th anniversary of the school, but the Cavaliers fell short to Hayden 33-19 in a Class 5A, Region 5 contest. “We didn’t execute tonight,” John...
Preservation Volunteers with a Heart For Rosedale
In May, Homewood resident Chadwick Stogner asked what could be done as a community to help Union Missionary Baptist Church in Rosedale during a presentation on the findings of the historic structure report on the church given by the Homewood Historical Preservation Commission. The 135-year old church located in the...
Domestic violence forum to be held next month
On Oct. 18 at 6 p.m., over-the-mountain mayors will host a domestic violence awareness forum, “Protecting our Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.” The event will be held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, located at 1090 Montgomery Highway. The public is invited to attend this free event hosted by Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, along with Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky.
