Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
The Independent

Trump’s most unhinged speech yet and what we learned in Pennsylvania about the midterms

Over the weekend, your reporter headed to Northeast Pennsylvania for former president Donald Trump’s first rally since the FBI searched his home in Mar-a-Lago in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly before that, The Independent went to a Pennsylvania Democratic Party office opening in Scranton– aptly located on Biden street, given the president’s Scranton roots–with Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democrats’ nominee for governor.Pennsylvania is, of course, one of the biggest battlegrounds. Mr Trump notably filed more than 40 lawsuits in Pennsylvania during the 2020 election to dispute the results, which Mr Shapiro successfully fought back, making him a big target during the rally. One...
Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
CBS Pittsburgh

Senators Toomey and Casey extend their condolences to the people of Britain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal...
NBC News

Oz asks if Fetterman is 'too sick' to debate

Republican candidate Mehmet Oz challenges his Democratic opponent John Fetterman to debate ahead of the Pennsylvania Senate race. Meanwhile, the Fetterman campaign has not committed to a debate with Oz yet and has declined any existing opportunities to date. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard is on the ground in Pennsylvania with the latest. Sept. 6, 2022.
