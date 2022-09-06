Louis J. Woolf, President & CEO of Harvard Medical School-affiliate Hebrew SeniorLife, To Retire in 2023

Read full article on original website
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Eaton Hall set to undergo complete renovationThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
The Best-Ranked Colleges in Massachusetts for the Ultimate Party Experience
Thankfully, my college partying days are in the rearview mirror, but the memories will always be there. I had my college debut at UMass Dartmouth back in 2005, but that chapter was short-lived. From 2006-2010, Lyndon State College in Vermont was home for me, and let me tell you, it was quite the ride.
3.5M free at-home COVID-19 tests to be made available to Massachusetts residents
An announcement was made Wednesday to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to Massachusetts residents.
WCVB
‘An historic visit': Natalie Jacobson recalls Queen Elizabeth’s Boston visit
BOSTON — Legendary WCVB news anchor Natalie Jacobson recalls the day-long coverage of Queen Elizabeth's visit to Boston, Massachusetts, back in the 1970s. Queen Elizabeth II visited Boston to attend the Bicentennial ceremonies in 1976 as the United States celebrated its 200th birthday. "It was extraordinary, Ted. It was...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
commonwealthmagazine.org
A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents
TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
WCVB
How to navigate rollout of new COVID-19 boosters in Massachusetts
NEWTON, Mass. — Hospitals, doctors' offices and pharmacies in Massachusetts are receiving their first shipments of the new and improved COVID-19 booster vaccine. The updated vaccine is called a bivalent booster because it has two components for dual protection. It will protect people from the original strain of COVID-19 while also offering protection from the new omicron strains BA.4 and BA.5.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
johnstonsunrise.net
Family discovers man is in vat at Yale Medical School
Lillian (Rouse) Hall didn’t know that her 38-year-old brother Charles was dead, so it came as quite a shock to discover that he was “pickled” at Yale Medical School. Charles Stephen Rouse had grown up in Pawtuxet and left there as a young adult, destined for a life at sea. He became the captain of a tugboat and, in 1897, began renting a room from a lady in New London to use as his home base. He didn’t make a habit of staying in touch with family or friends and they heard from him only at intervals.
2022 Massachusetts election results: Attorney General (Andrea Campbell vs. Shannon Liss-Riordan)
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey paved an open path for the next “people’s lawyer” when she declared her candidacy for governor in January. The fiery race narrowed one week ago, when Quentin Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and the 2018 Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, ended his campaign after underperforming in public polling and fundraising.
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
iheart.com
Local Lawyer Tom Sparks Dies
(Providence, RI) -- A high-profile Rhode Island personal injury lawyer known for his offbeat TV ads and billboards has died. His office says Tom Sparks' death was unexpected and sudden. The cause of death has not been released.
PC student falls from 5th floor dorm window
The student was taken to the hospital but their condition is unknown.
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
rimonthly.com
A Revolutionary Rebirth for the General Stanton Inn
For nearly 300 years, the General Stanton Inn has welcomed presidents and scoundrels, Revolutionaries and rumrunners within its storied walls, playing host to the whispered plans of spies, illicit games of roulette and serving as a stop on the Underground Railroad. Now new owners David and Jackie Moore are hoping...
