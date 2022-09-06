Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend

Maryland State Police released the results of their DUI saturation plan. Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police

Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend.

Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they worked the special detail along I-695 in Baltimore, I-70 in Howard, Frederick, and Washington counties, I-495, and a stretch of Route 50.

During the three-day detail, which ended on Monday, Sept. 5, officers handed out a total of 928 citations, 975 warnings, and 128 safety equipment repair orders.

These arrests were also made by troopers over the weekend:

60 for DUI;

Five warrant arrests;

Three drug arrests;

Two gun arrests;

11 “other” arrests.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, the state averaged 169 fatalities and 2,998 injuries due to impaired driving crashes annually between 2017 and 2021.

