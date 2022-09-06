Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Tennessee to receive $13M in Juul settlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a $438.5 million agreement between Juul Labs and 34 states. Of the $438.5 million, Tennessee will receive approximately $13 million. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force Juul to severely limit its marketing and sales practices. “Juul deliberately...
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee is 1 of 32-States Named to Receive Portion of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with E-Cig Company
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is announcing a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul. The litigation claims the company targeted underage users in marketing campaigns and by offering flavors that appealed to teens. Juul has agreed to remove marketing materials from social media and a list of other restrictions. The company is paying out more than 438-million dollars to Tennessee and 32 other states.
CDC: Most of East TN drops back down to 'medium' COVID-19 risk category
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control updated their information and said most of East Tennessee back down into the "medium" risk category, including Knox County. It was previously in the "high" risk category. The CDC recommends that people living in counties with a "medium" risk...
fox17.com
Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 charged after allegedly shipping fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee
Three California men were arrested in California Wednesday and charged with conspiring to ship fentanyl-laced drugs to Middle Tennessee and other states.
wkyufm.org
The TBI won’t be backing off cannabis even as some Tennessee prosecutors ignore state law
Tennessee’s main crime lab is still very much treating marijuana like a dangerous drug. And state law enforcement has no plans to back off even as some prosecutors look the other way. Nashville’s district attorney stopped pursuing people with less than half of an ounce of marijuana two years...
CDC recommends masking indoors in majority of East Tennessee counties
More than half of the counties in East Tennessee have been rated by the Centers for Disease Control to have a high COVID-19 Community Level, meaning face masks are recommended in a majority of the region.
TBI notices new trends in Tennessee drug-related cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing new trends when it comes to illegal drugs. Some of the most common are going down, but that is only due to the rise of others. “Tennesseans are dying by overdose by the thousands. Think about that…by the thousands,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Valley Fair limits access for minors; must have adult supervision
Minors attending the Tennessee Valley Fair will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 or older on Friday and Saturday nights during fairtime.
New naloxone bill potentially saving lives in Tennessee
Naloxone can reverse the effects of a lethal overdose. The new law narrowly passed in the Tennessee House when it was still a bill. Much of the debate over it was whether or not it enabled those doing drugs to do them more often.
Judge warns staffing shortage at DCS is putting the department ‘near collapse’
The staffing shortage at the Tennessee Department of Children's Services has gotten so critical a judge has warned lawmakers some of what's happening to kids in the department's care is "illegal."
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dire need of correction officers in Middle Tennessee
While deputies are deployed patrolling the streets in good numbers, another part of the sheriff's department is struggling to stay staffed.
Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of Education to visit Tennessee on their Road to Success Bus Tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will hold an event in Knoxville on Monday, Sept. 12 as part of their Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The tour will showcase how school...
‘Pray for us’: Tennessee Leaders express shock, hurt after Memphis mass shooting
Tennessee local and state officials are reacting after a mass shooting in Memphis left four people dead and three others injured.
City of LaFollette pays almost $800,000 to settle employee claims of wrongful termination
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — In August, the LaFollette City Council fired two police officers based on an investigation and allegations that the officers had created a toxic work environment. A lawyer for one of those officers, Sgt. Monty Miller, sent a letter to the city of LaFollette and asked for...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
A breath of fresh hair: CROWN Act brings freedom to TN workplaces
The CROWN Act makes hair discrimination illegal in Tennessee.
East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance
East Tennessee State University tweaked an online description of federal protections for LGBTQ students, in response to a request from state Rep. John Ragan, but the university reasserted its non-discrimination policy stands for all students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. In response to a letter Joint Government Operations Committee Chairman John Ragan sent […] The post East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Culprit behind most people’s allergy symptoms in Middle Tennessee
Seasonal changes often bring seasonal allergies, and many Middle Tennesseans are dealing with allergy symptoms as we head into the fall season.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0