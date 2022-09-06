ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSMV

Tennessee to receive $13M in Juul settlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a $438.5 million agreement between Juul Labs and 34 states. Of the $438.5 million, Tennessee will receive approximately $13 million. In addition to the financial terms, the settlement will force Juul to severely limit its marketing and sales practices. “Juul deliberately...
wgnsradio.com

Tennessee is 1 of 32-States Named to Receive Portion of Multi-Million Dollar Settlement with E-Cig Company

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is announcing a settlement in a multi-state lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer, Juul. The litigation claims the company targeted underage users in marketing campaigns and by offering flavors that appealed to teens. Juul has agreed to remove marketing materials from social media and a list of other restrictions. The company is paying out more than 438-million dollars to Tennessee and 32 other states.
fox17.com

Three California men charged in conspiracy to ship fentanyl to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson,...
Economy
Politics
FDA
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Tennessee Lookout

East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance

East Tennessee State University tweaked an online description of federal protections for LGBTQ students, in response to a request from state Rep. John Ragan, but the university reasserted its non-discrimination policy stands for all students regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. In response to a letter Joint Government Operations Committee Chairman John Ragan sent […] The post East Tennessee State refuses to discriminate regardless of court order on Biden guidance appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
