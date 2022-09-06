ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

kpic

Children's drag show sparks controversy at Boise Pride Festival

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — An Idaho pride festival is responding to criticism of a scheduled children's drag show. On Wednesday, KBOI reports Zions Bank announced it is withdrawing its participation from the Boise Pride Fest, saying it was unaware of the event's activities involving children. "When we committed to...
BOISE, ID
kpic

Walks for Recovery event Saturday; informs public the dangers of addiction in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday, September 10, will be the first of five events for Oregon Recovers, organizing 'Walks for Recovery', state wide campaign. Oregon Recovers is a statewide coalition working to transform Oregon healthcare to ensure prevention, treatment, and recovery support services for Oregonians suffering from addiction. The first...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Air quality warning issued for Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Due to smoke from fires across Oregon and in central Idaho, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory Thursday, Sept. 8 for the following Oregon counties:. Coos,. Curry,. Deschutes,. Douglas,. Jackson,. Josephine,. Klamath,. Lake,. Lane,. Umatilla,. Union and. Wallowa counties. Actualización al español próximamente....
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon sees more deaths than births for the first time in history

SALEM, Ore. — Inflation means we are increasingly getting less bang for our buck, and when it comes to raising a family in Oregon, experts say that reality plays a role in our decisions. "I think the inflation and loss of real purchasing power has definitely contributed to a...
OREGON STATE
kpic

September is National Suicide Prevention Month, what warning signs to look for

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.
COOS COUNTY, OR
