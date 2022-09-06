COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos Health and Wellness remind that September is Nation Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is among the leading causes of death in Oregon and is a major health concern. According to Coos Health and Wellness, Coos County's 2019 death rate from suicides was equal to 39.5 deaths per 100,000 residents. They say this suicide rate is nearly double Oregon's rate, 21.4 per 100,000.

