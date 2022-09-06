Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
Nick Saban Finally Discusses the Elephant in the Room Regarding Texas: All Things CW
The Texas talk is finally about to end while the Sark talk is just beginning, some eye-popping Alabama-Texas numbers and 5 things that got our attention this week:
Score Prediction: #1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs Texas Longhorns
The IB staff makes score predictions for the matchup between top ranked Alabama and the resurgent Texas Longhorns
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
Texas DB D'Shawn Jamison: Longhorns 'Taking it One Team At A Time' Ahead of Alabama Matchup
Jamison discussed how the Longhorns are preparing mentally for their game against the Crimson Tide.
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban remembers last trip to Texas as big favorite: 'We got our ass kicked'
Nick Saban will probably have to fight rat poison all season. With Alabama likely to be heavily favored in every game this season, the Crimson Tide head coach doesn’t want his team to get complacent. So that means bringing up past failures. Saban is talking about Alabama’s 41-38 loss...
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
Longhorns Leap to No. 2 Overall Recruiting Class After Stellar August Run
The Longhorns have been arguably the hottest team on the recruiting trail over the last few months
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
Texas football in contact with new outside receiver target Trealyn Porchia
Wide receiver recruiting has come back to the forefront for Texas football on the trail in the midst of the 2022 season. New wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion is putting in a lot of work on the recruiting trail right now, trying to put together the right combination of talent and personnel in the 2023 and 2024 classes.
Nick Saban Gives Injury Update on TE Cam Latu
Saban said Latu looks "100 percent" in recent practices.
Nick Saban Learned About 'Horns Down' Taunting Penalty During Press Conference
Saban discussed his prior knowledge of the horns down Big 12 taunting penalty.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Will Alabama Running Backs Outrush Bijan Robinson: Three-And-Out
The panel discusses if one of Alabama's running backs will record more rushing yards than Robinson this weekend.
Alabama Fans in Austin, Texas You Must Visit These Restaurants
Alabama fans from across the globe are headed to Austin, Texas to cheer the Crimson Tide on to another victory. I would like to say that “on the road” games are perfect weekend getaways. Stay in a great spot, visit a local attraction, cheer on the Tide, and eat at some great restaurants.
OU Students Left Behind As Red River Shootout Tickets Sell Out
Most Sooner fans will tell you it’s the best game of the year, but this year, student tickets for OU-Texas sold out in about an hour. Some said they were excited for their first trip across the Red River for the game, but most of them are left without a ticket.
