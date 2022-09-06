Two local residents were taken to the hospital via helicopter for life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision at highway speeds south of Winona on September 6. At 10:51 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 43, south of Northwood Drive in Wilson Township. According to the reports, a coupe traveling southbound on Highway 43 collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck at highway speeds. The two riders of the coupe, a 28-year-old driver from Goodview and a 19-year-old passenger from Winona, were transported via medevac helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., for serious to life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP. The 47-year-old Preston, Minn., driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO