ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 2

Related
cwbradio.com

Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Police blotter

• At 12:11 a.m. deputies arrested Brian Taylor Prigge, 30, of Dakota, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving over the speed limit and an inoperable taillight near Highway 61 and Leeward Road outside of Donehower. According to the report, Prigge allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .1 percent.
WINONA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
COON VALLEY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Winona, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
winonapost.com

Two seriously hurt in Hwy. 43 crash

Two local residents were taken to the hospital via helicopter for life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision at highway speeds south of Winona on September 6. At 10:51 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 43, south of Northwood Drive in Wilson Township. According to the reports, a coupe traveling southbound on Highway 43 collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck at highway speeds. The two riders of the coupe, a 28-year-old driver from Goodview and a 19-year-old passenger from Winona, were transported via medevac helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., for serious to life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP. The 47-year-old Preston, Minn., driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County

TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Machinery#Property Crime#Winona Police Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAAL-TV

Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Charges: Rochester Career Criminal Caught with Stolen Vehicle

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with 27 theft-related convictions is facing new charges related to a motor vehicle theft. Olmsted County Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Garrik Sneed with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The criminal complaint indicates he received a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero that was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Riverview Suites apartment complex off Civic Center Dr. northeast on August 24. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle was locked and that he had the only key.
ROCHESTER, MN
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
ARCADIA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pierce County airplane crash victims identified

BAY CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of the two people killed in a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday have been released by law enforcement. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, Minn., died when the experimental aircraft they were flying crashed into a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport near Highway 35.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy