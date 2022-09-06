Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Police Chase Ends in Suspect's Vehicle Crashing
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit that entered into Trempealeau County. The suspect’s vehicle ended up crashing on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road in the Town of Arcadia. There were two occupants inside the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were injured and transported to the hospital for their injuries. The individuals involved were 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall.
winonapost.com
Police blotter
• At 12:11 a.m. deputies arrested Brian Taylor Prigge, 30, of Dakota, Minn., on potential charges of driving under the influence after deputies stopped him for driving over the speed limit and an inoperable taillight near Highway 61 and Leeward Road outside of Donehower. According to the report, Prigge allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol. A breath test reportedly measured his blood alcohol content at .1 percent.
Vehicle Flips in Injury Crash Involving Stewartville Man
Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville man was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after flipping his vehicle in a crash near Oronoco Wednesday evening. A spokesman for the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle overturned on its roof in the north ditch in the 6,500 block of 100th St. Northwest around 7:30 p.m. Responding deputies reported the 37-year-old driver was found unbelted and lying in the passenger seat.
WEAU-TV 13
Coon Valley man facing contractor theft charges
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Coon Valley man is accused of contractor theft. Court records show 33-year-old William Ross of Coon Valley is facing a charge of theft by contractor >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim, and a charge of theft -movable property >$10,000 -$100,000, increased penalty for elder person victim.
winonapost.com
Two seriously hurt in Hwy. 43 crash
Two local residents were taken to the hospital via helicopter for life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision at highway speeds south of Winona on September 6. At 10:51 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 43, south of Northwood Drive in Wilson Township. According to the reports, a coupe traveling southbound on Highway 43 collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck at highway speeds. The two riders of the coupe, a 28-year-old driver from Goodview and a 19-year-old passenger from Winona, were transported via medevac helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., for serious to life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP. The 47-year-old Preston, Minn., driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Semi driver hurt in crash at Highway 63 and Highway 52 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A semi driver is hospitalized after crashing on a highway off ramp in Olmsted County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Anthony Mark Lodermeier, 63 of Goodhue, was taking the ramp from northbound Highway 63 to northbound Highway 52 when his semi overturned. Lodermeier was hauling a tranker trailer at the time of the accident.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead, another hurt after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF KICKAPOO, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead and another is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 4 at 4:51 p.m. authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a van on State Highway 131 in front of S7205 Highway 131 in the Town of Kickapoo.
KIMT
Woman with life-threatening injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash. Rochester police said it happened at 6:14 p.m. at W. Center St. and 11th Ave. intersection when a 26-year-old female driving a Subaru ran a red light and struck a Ford Escape. The Escape, driven...
17-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Onalaska
According to the criminal complaint, early Friday morning, Austin Bailey allegedly broke into a trailer located at 1025 Oak Street in Onalaska and tried to strangle a 15-year-old girl. The girl fought back, and Bailey pulled out a knife and began stabbing her.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Driver found unbelted, near passenger seat in rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash near Oronoco. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the 37-year-old male driver was found unbelted, on his back near the passenger seat. He was “in and out of consciousness,” and was taken to St....
Man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash
The driver, 35-year-old Kevin Flemming and his passenger, 31-year-old Amber Blake, both from Des Moines, were thrown from the motorcycle. Neither were wearing helmets, authorities said.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man facing charges after fleeing police, reaching speeds of 100 mph
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man is facing several charges after a vehicle pursuit by many law enforcement agencies on Labor Day, Monday. Robert Vern Morgan, 39, appeared in Dodge County court on Tuesday and was charged with speeding 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, careless driving, 5th-degree drug possession, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.
Two injured in crash following vehicle chase near Arcadia
Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road.
Elderly Woman Seriously Injured in Crash at Rochester Intersection
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that sent two people to St. Mary’s Hospital Wednesday evening. A Rochester Police Spokesperson says a Subaru driven by a 26-year-old woman was traveling south on 11th Ave. and a Ford Escape, operated by a 68-year-old woman, was westbound on Center St. when the vehicles collided at the intersection of the two streets around 6:15 p.m. The collision caused the Escape to turn over on its side.
Charges: Rochester Career Criminal Caught with Stolen Vehicle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with 27 theft-related convictions is facing new charges related to a motor vehicle theft. Olmsted County Prosecutors have charged 48-year-old Garrik Sneed with one felony count of receiving stolen property. The criminal complaint indicates he received a silver 2001 Mitsubishi Montero that was reported stolen from a parking lot near the Riverview Suites apartment complex off Civic Center Dr. northeast on August 24. The vehicle’s owner told police the vehicle was locked and that he had the only key.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in crash after law enforcement chase
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after crashing following a chase by law enforcement across county lines early Tuesday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that 19-year-old Dakota Tuma of Arcadia and 19-year-old Kammi Kanneberg of Whitehall were in a vehicle that was being pursued by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office when they crashed on County Highway A near Rainey Valley Road north of Arcadia at 12:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Police identify two killed in Tuesday plane crash
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims who died in a small plane crash in Bay City, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
WEAU-TV 13
Pierce County airplane crash victims identified
BAY CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - The names of the two people killed in a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday have been released by law enforcement. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old John Zeman and 20-year-old Ethan Smith, both from Rochester, Minn., died when the experimental aircraft they were flying crashed into a field about a half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport near Highway 35.
