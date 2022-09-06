ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Peter wise one
2d ago

those against appealing that law that was put in place by California need to remove themselves and remove themselves from the state of Virginia and go back to the falling apart state of California

grunt
2d ago

It’s nice to have an adult as governor of Virginia. No one should use California as an example, unless they are looking for bad examples.

Concerned Citizen
1d ago

it's worse for the environment to have electric vehicles. These batteries are horrible for the environment. Not to mention the price is out of reach for many people. How can someone afford a $60000 car when they make minimum wage?

13News Now

Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session

RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Inside Nova

Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia

In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
virginiamercury.com

Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines

• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • "A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group."—Washington Post.
WJLA

Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
Axios Richmond

Virginia is for … Virginias

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
WTRF

West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said 'Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
Detroit News

Zito: Colorado politics mirror GOP's Virginia upset

Eagle, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago: a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is seeking a...
