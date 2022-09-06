Read full article on original website
Peter wise one
2d ago
those against appealing that law that was put in place by California need to remove themselves and remove themselves from the state of Virginia and go back to the falling apart state of California
17
grunt
2d ago
It’s nice to have an adult as governor of Virginia. No one should use California as an example, unless they are looking for bad examples.
17
Concerned Citizen
1d ago
it's worse for the environment to have electric vehicles. These batteries are horrible for the environment. Not to mention the price is out of reach for many people. How can someone afford a $60000 car when they make minimum wage?
4
WSET
'That's just wrong;' Lawmakers react to Virginia legislation on electric vehicles
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Republican lawmakers in Virginia want to pull the plug on an electric vehicle requirement that has implications for all Virginians. Virginia law currently states that we must follow requirements the California Air Board passes, State Senator Steve Newman (R- 23rd District) is working on a bill to stop that.
Hampton Roads lawmakers weigh in on abortion at special session
RICHMOND, Va. — This week, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from Hampton Roads weighed in on the controversial conversation surrounding abortion access and its future in Virginia. Wednesday, state legislators reconvened in Richmond for a special session of the Virginia General Assembly. After the bipartisan pleasantries, delegates...
Inside Nova
Youngkin vows to reverse California’s emissions law in Virginia
In late August, California passed a law that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, an emissions initiative that aims to ramp up the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). Virginia is hitched to that legislation so the ban will take effect here too if action isn’t taken. But Governor Glenn Youngkin said the situation is “ludicrous” and his administration is getting to work right away to reverse it in Virginia.
Abortion laws in Virginia will not change this year
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobb’s decision that sent the issue of abortion rights back to states, activists in support of safe, legal abortion have focused on Virginia’s Capitol.
virginiamercury.com
Virginia Oath Keepers’ military ties and more Va. headlines
• Leaked data on the far-right Oath Keepers group shows Virginia has the most members with military ties.—Newsweek. • “A Navy reservist has been indicted in Virginia on charges of possessing unregistered firearms months after authorities in D.C. charged him with breaching the Capitol with the Proud Boys extremist group.”—Washington Post.
Appomattox supervisor on leaked Oath Keepers list says only contact with group was 2016 payment
The only elected official from Virginia who appeared on a leaked Oath Keepers list said he was sent "a life membership card" after making one payment to the organization in 2016 but that he has no connection with the far-right group.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin warns that people are moving out of Virginia. So just who’s moving?
Want more news from Southwest and Southside hat you’re not getting anywhere else? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Something not-so-good has been happening in Virginia for the past nine years and Gov. Glenn Youngkin is the first governor to make a big deal about it. At...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through September
Virginia has granted another extension for SNAP Emergency benefits through September, ensuring that SNAP recipients in the commonwealth will receive the maximum possible benefits.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
WJLA
Youngkin hits back on critics' comments about former Maine Gov. Paul LePage
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Gov. Glenn Youngkin is visiting Maine on Wednesday to raise money for Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage, a former two-term governor, during a private fundraiser. Youngkin's visit to Maine comes after Virginia Democrats have criticized Youngkin's decision to campaign for LePage. "The guy...
Former Virginia elections official charged with corrupt conduct
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment against Michele White Wednesday, but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct.
Virginia is for … Virginias
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
Virginia AG orders Richmond landlord to pay $10,000: 'We got some justice'
It's a fight that Brenda Coles took on on behalf of several tenants who reported they were being taken advantage of by housing an educational program they thought was intended to help them.
WTRF
West Virginia Governor declares national hunting and fishing days
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared national hunting and fishing days. Gov. Justice has declared in a proclamation that September 10 and 11 are national hunting and fishing days in West Virginia. The Governor said ‘Hunting and fishing are a great way to really appreciate the natural beauty that...
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Virginia private prison prepares for renovations amid state overdose investigation
A large group of inmates were transferred out of Lawrenceville Correctional Center Wednesday as the prison's private owners prepare for a "multi-year renovation project."
Detroit News
Zito: Colorado politics mirror GOP's Virginia upset
Eagle, Colorado — There is something going on here in Colorado politics that is not much different than what happened in Virginia exactly one year ago: a shift away from the status quo and the odds-on favorite Democrat toward his Republican challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., is seeking a...
