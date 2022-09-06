CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus on Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that went off. However, no one was shot.

