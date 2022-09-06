Read full article on original website
Norfolk residents focused on curbing crime in wake of house party mass shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Neighbors in the Highland Park section of Norfolk demand change, following a deadly mass shooting outside a home on Killam Avenue over the weekend. The incident left two people dead and five people wounded, according to Norfolk police. That particular act of violence during a party...
Hampton Police Division: Stabbing on N Roger Peed Dr. leaves two hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a stabbing that left two men hurt Friday morning. According to dispatch, police were called to the scene on the 2100 block of N Roger Peed Drive at 4:35 a.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the city. When...
Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus on Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that went off. However, no one was shot.
Stove malfunction caused accidental apartment fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — On Thursday, officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department explained how a fire started at the Lake Village apartment complex a day earlier. Captain Steven Bradley explained there was a malfunction on a stove that created the flames. The blaze forced 14 adults and four kids out...
VSP says 6 people, including 4 children, died in highway crashes over Labor Day weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Six people were killed in crashes on Virginia highways over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Virginia State Police. Shelby Crouch, a spokeswoman for VSP, said that number is down from the 10 people who died over 2021's Labor Day weekend, but it's "still an alarming number of deaths among young people and pedestrians."
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported in the 8000 block of Diggs Road around 2:10 p.m. Medics took the man to a hospital to be treated. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to...
Man sent to hospital with serious injuries following shooting in Norfolk
A man was sent to the hospital seriously injured following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
13newsnow.com
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
Police say someone shot Alexander Hayes along Diggs Road on Wednesday afternoon. Hayes was in bad shape and now we've learned he died at the hospital.
Fugitive barricaded in Newport News apartment complex prompts tactical operation
Police are currently on the scene of a tactical operation in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Norfolk restaurant accused of leaking sewage into Knitting Mill Creek
Norfolk's Department of Public Works- Storm Water Environmental Division notified the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) about the spill on September 1
Elementary school student found with weapon in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday. According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus. School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was...
13newsnow.com
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
Crews respond to sewage spill at Norfolk creek
The City of Norfolk, Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Norfolk Department of Public Health (NDPH) and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) responded to the spill Thursday afternoon.
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold active-shooter training for local church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent mass shootings across the country have sheriff's deputies in Virginia Beach preparing people for the worst. “I just knew that we needed something," said Investigator Chasta Mangum. "They needed some type of knowledge.”. That knowledge is understanding how to respond to an active-shooter situation...
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Police: Man arrested after Hampton crash left 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
HAMPTON, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested after a vehicle crash in Hampton left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, last month. Michael Carter, 25, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving and not having insurance, the Hampton Police Division said.
18-wheeler carrying cinderblocks overturns in Isle of Wight Co.
An 18-wheeler carrying cinder blocks ran off the roadway on Benns Church Blvd and landed on its side, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department says.
