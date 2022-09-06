ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Indian River High student assaulted by several people off-campus, police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating after an Indian River High School student was assaulted by several people off campus on Wednesday afternoon. The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Candlewood Circle, according to a spokesperson from the Chesapeake Police Department. During the assault, one of the suspects had a gun that went off. However, no one was shot.
Elementary school student found with weapon in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday. According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus. School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was...
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Car crashes into Arby's in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A car drove into an Arby's in Norfolk Wednesday night. It happened at the store on North Military Highway just before 8 p.m. Police haven't said what led to the crash or if anyone was hurt. We've reached out to police to get more information.
Police: Man arrested after Hampton crash left 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt

HAMPTON, Va. — A Norfolk man was arrested after a vehicle crash in Hampton left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, including a 13-year-old boy, last month. Michael Carter, 25, was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, reckless driving and not having insurance, the Hampton Police Division said.
