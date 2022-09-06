ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Rock Island, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Rock Island County, IL
Rock Island County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Davenport, IA
Crime & Safety
KWQC

Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Midday Sunday Rock Island shooting leads to arrest

MOLINE, Ill. — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in an early afternoon shooting on Sunday, Sept 4, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

1 dead in early morning Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — District 7 troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78 near I-80 in rural Henry County the morning of Thursday Sept. 8, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said that the first driver was traveling south on IL 78 when...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
ourquadcities.com

Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday

A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Kia
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglaries in Galesburg: 2015 Kia Optima, catalytic converter, security camera, jewelry

• At 10:21 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Officers were called to the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, where a contractor explained he allowed an employee to use a work truck on Aug. 25. Over the next two days, the employee delayed in returning the truck, finally returning it on August 30. On the 31st, the contractor noticed that the truck did not sound right and discovered the catalytic converter, valued at $4,500, was missing. He then called and fired the employee. The contractor said he then called around and found that the part had been sold by the employee to a Knoxville salvage yard. The employee had provided his driver’s license to the salvage yard when selling them the part and was seen on the security camera. The salvage yard had attempted to contact police regarding the incident, but there was confusion among departments regarding jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation.
GALESBURG, IL
KCJJ

Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff

A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident

A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
WELLMAN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WQAD

Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge

An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant

An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated

An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
IOWA CITY, IA
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quad Cities local news

 https://www.wqad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy