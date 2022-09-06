Read full article on original website
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Rock Island police ask help identifying car theft suspect
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are asking for help identifying a man suspected to have stolen a car. According to police, overnight on Aug. 12, a 2017 Kia Sorento was stolen from the 3300 block of 26th Street in Rock Island. The pictured suspect was caught on...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. on probation violations
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Damian Pate, 27, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of residential burglary. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott Co. on firearm, child endangerment charges
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Windell Robinson, 29, is wanted in Scott County for felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment charges. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you know where...
16-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting Sunday morning, suspect still at large
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 16-year-old was sent to hospital after they were shot in the leg late Sunday morning, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Sunday, Sept. 4, at about 10:40 a.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of 8th Avenue. In addition to the gunshots, witnesses also reported the involvement of a red car.
KWQC
Police: No injuries in train vs. car crash Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 2:41 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of East River Drive for a report of a vehicle hit by a train, police said. According to police, the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing when an oncoming train hit the rear of the vehicle.
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in semi-truck rollover in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded around 5:43 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of West River Drive for a report of a semi-crash, according to the department. Police said a 44-year-old man was driving, he had minor injuries but was not taken to the hotipital. This is a...
Midday Sunday Rock Island shooting leads to arrest
MOLINE, Ill. — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the suspect involved in an early afternoon shooting on Sunday, Sept 4, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 1:19 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue. Witnesses...
1 dead in early morning Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ill. — District 7 troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78 near I-80 in rural Henry County the morning of Thursday Sept. 8, according to the Illinois State Police. Officials said that the first driver was traveling south on IL 78 when...
KWQC
Man sentenced to prison for 2020 fatal shooting of man in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in June 2020 in Rock Island. Rock Island County court records show Brandon D. Motton, 37, will receive day-for-day credit and credit for time already served in the Rock Island County Jail.
ourquadcities.com
Woman killed, deputy injured, in 2-vehicle crash Thursday
A woman was killed early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 78, just south of County Highway 22 in Henry County, according to a news release. A 2020 silver Ford Utility was traveling south and a 2009 silver Ford Escape was headed north on Illinois Route 78 shortly before 5 a.m., the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JENNIFER DIETZ, 39, 5’6”, 185 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for second degree theft....
KWQC
Moline police asking for help identifying man from Hungry Hobo burglary
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are looking for a man who burglarized a Hungry Hobo Monday. Moline police said the man was in the restaurant around 1:30 a.m. and took less than $10. According to police, the man was wearing a Chicago Bears hat and a white shirt with...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries in Galesburg: 2015 Kia Optima, catalytic converter, security camera, jewelry
• At 10:21 a.m. Saturday, it was reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck. Officers were called to the 100 block of Illinois Avenue, where a contractor explained he allowed an employee to use a work truck on Aug. 25. Over the next two days, the employee delayed in returning the truck, finally returning it on August 30. On the 31st, the contractor noticed that the truck did not sound right and discovered the catalytic converter, valued at $4,500, was missing. He then called and fired the employee. The contractor said he then called around and found that the part had been sold by the employee to a Knoxville salvage yard. The employee had provided his driver’s license to the salvage yard when selling them the part and was seen on the security camera. The salvage yard had attempted to contact police regarding the incident, but there was confusion among departments regarding jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation.
KCJJ
Jail inmate charged after altercation with staff
A Johnson County Jail inmate was charged after an altercation with staff Wednesday night. According to the arrest reports, 32-year-old Joseph Short of West State Street in Iowa City became agitated over his medication distribution time. He allegedly began making threats towards the staff and was removed from his cell block.
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
Overnight crash Tuesday leaves 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that left one person dead. According to ISP, a vehicle was heading westbound on I-80 near the Brady Street exit when another vehicle stopped on the side of the road. That's when a person got out of the car and walked into the roadway.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested on riot charge
An Iowa City woman was arrested on a warrant stemming from an unprovoked assault earlier this summer. 24-year-old Arturio Henderson of Western Road allegedly joined two other individuals on July 24th around 4:20 am to assault two males in front of the L&M Mighty Shop on Burlington Street. According to police, the two victims did not fight back or throw any punches. They were violently thrown to the ground and punched several times.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman allegedly provided false names to officers to prevent arrest on warrant
An Iowa City woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly providing false names to officers in order to cover up the fact that she was wanted on a warrant. 35-year-old Saira Jacobs of Video Court was asked to identify herself during a conversation with officers near the intersection of Benton Street and Riverside Drive Sunday just before 10:30pm. Jacobs allegedly provided two false names to the officers due to the fact that she has active warrants against her.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assault while intoxicated
An Iowa City woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly claiming that the man in her residence had assaulted her, but it turned out that she was the one who committed the assault. According to police, Sarah McNee of East Court Street, who turns 49 today, called 911 Sunday afternoon...
