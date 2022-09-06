ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

My Country 95.5

Uprising agency discusses human trafficking in Casper

Human trafficking is happening everywhere, including Wyoming, and it's hiding in plain sight. That's according to Terri Markham, co-founder and executive director of a non-profit agency called Uprising based in Sheridan. According to Uprising, "Trafficking is a serious problem everywhere. It stems from the demand people have to purchase sex....
CASPER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
Casper, WY
Wyoming Society
Wyoming State
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Medicine Bow Forest Under Fire Restrictions, Cooler Weather Won’t Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Stage 1 fire restrictions went into effect on Thursday across the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland in east and southeast Wyoming, and impending cooler weather won’t relieve them, a forest official said. “Fire restrictions are typically...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming gears up for Hispanic Heritage month

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) — In preparation and celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the Cheyenne Hispanic Festival Committee is working with the Wyoming State Museum to set up a variety of display tables to showcase the different Hispanic and Latino countries and cultures in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Heat Wave Continues But Will Finally Break On Friday

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming meteorologist Don Day said that’s the question he has been getting constantly over the last week. There’s a reason for that. High temperature records have been shattered across the state from Casper to Cheyenne and Lander to Laramie.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: Gov Gordon’s Praise Of Wyoming Wolf Management Is Wrong

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Governor Gordon claims Wyoming’s state wolf management program deserves praise for its recovery numbers and use of scientific data. That could not be further from the truth. Wyoming’s policies are bad for Wyoming wolves and residents, and the Governor should...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Power Companies Not Locking People Out Of Thermostats, Companies Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s major electricity provider areas does not lock people out of their thermostats during heat waves, the company said last week. But Rocky Mountain Power does have an opt-in, incentivized program by which the company can shut off home air-conditioning...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Falls In The Top 20 On Another Interesting List

We always here about lists that are put out by certain firms that have surveys to break down interesting topics. I read one that showed how much each Wyoming resident spent 'on average' each year for food and drinks (not including alcoholic beverages). This particular study says that since 2020, Wyoming falls inside the top 20 with each resident of Wyoming spending $5,293 per year on food and drinks, which breaks down to about 12% of all spending every year for the person.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Trooper Out On Bond, Officials Mum On Charges

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper who was recently arrested following a multi-month investigation recently bonded out of jail. But officials, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, continue to refuse to divulge Testerman's exact charges or release any details on the case, citing Wyoming Statute 619(a). The statute applies to cases of sexual assault, sexual assault of a minor, and sexual battery.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Governor to Convene Mental Health Summit in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - “Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation,” Governor Mark Gordon stated. “In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Support conservation, win grass-finished Wyoming beef

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Land Trust’s Green River Valley Program (GRVP) is raffling off a year of grass-finished beef, a $1,400 value, from Killpecker Creek Cattle Company for two lucky winners! All proceeds will support an interconnected system of working lands, wildlife habitats and open spaces in the Green River Valley.
JACKSON, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming trooper waives preliminary hearing, moving on to district court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman waived his right to a preliminary hearing, which was set for today, Sept. 7. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim, during which West set Testerman’s bond at $100,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY

