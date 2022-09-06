Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate
The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
Pa. Senate Candidate John Fetterman Reacts After Trump Accuses Him of Using Heroin, Meth and Other Hard Drugs
John Fetterman is responding to baseless accusations of illicit drug use that Donald Trump made about the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Saturday. "More and more lies from Trump and Dr. Oz; another day, but it's the same crap from these two desperate and...
Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania
Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit
Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Oz Declines To Condemn Campaign Staffer For Mocking John Fetterman’s Stroke
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, came under fire recently after a member of his campaign staff mocked his Democratic opponent for having had a stroke. However, the former TV doc doesn’t seem to think the buck stops with him, based on a comment he...
Trump Arrives for Pennsylvania Rally Under Pressure
The former president is set to stump for his endorsed candidates including Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are floundering in polls in the state.
POLITICO
Pat Toomey is pledging his support for Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — but is staying quiet on Doug Mastriano's bid for governor.
Toomey said he was going to stick to Senate and House races. What's happening: During a campaign event Tuesday morning for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) avoided a question on whether or not Toomey would pledge his support to Doug Mastriano, the gubernatorial GOP candidate.
How big of a problem is John Fetterman's health?
John Fetterman's Senate campaign said recently that the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery from a stroke earlier this year complicates his ability to participate in a debate with Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.
RELATED PEOPLE
Senators Toomey and Casey extend their condolences to the people of Britain
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal...
Fetterman's health puts candidates in tough spot as Pennsylvania Senate race heats up
Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate candidate struggles through some sentences and dodges questions from reporters.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questions Fetterman's health, ability to serve after stroke
Prominent Pennsylvania newspaper the Pittsburg Post-Gazette is raising concerns over Senate candidate John Fetterman's health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz. "If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States...
Dems defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate Fetterman's lack of public appearances, debates
Democrats are waving off concerns about Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's health after his recent stroke. The Democratic nominee has shunned the press and avoided lengthy speeches since returning to the campaign trail. When speaking, Fetterman has shown difficulty articulating his thoughts or maintaining long sentences. Fetterman now says he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is...
DoJ bids to regain access to classified documents seized in Trump search – live
Lawyers to appeal judge’s ruling to appoint ‘special master’ to review Mar-a-Lago files – follow all the latest news
Fetterman to POLITICO: I will debate Oz
The Pennsylvania Democrat said his camp is discussing accommodations for his hearing problems, but “we’re going to be able to work that out.”
Comments / 0