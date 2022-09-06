ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
The Hill

Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania

Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
Benzinga

President Biden, First Deschedule Marijuana, Then Come To Pittsburgh: Pennsylvania's John Fetterman To Biden Ahead Of Labor Day Visit

Recently, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a U.S. Senate candidate for the Democratic party, called on President Joe Biden to deschedule marijuana from its classification as a Schedule I drug, which is reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," and work to decriminalize it.
POLITICO

Pat Toomey is pledging his support for Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz — but is staying quiet on Doug Mastriano's bid for governor.

Toomey said he was going to stick to Senate and House races. What's happening: During a campaign event Tuesday morning for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) avoided a question on whether or not Toomey would pledge his support to Doug Mastriano, the gubernatorial GOP candidate.
CBS Pittsburgh

Senators Toomey and Casey extend their condolences to the people of Britain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal...
Fox News

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questions Fetterman's health, ability to serve after stroke

Prominent Pennsylvania newspaper the Pittsburg Post-Gazette is raising concerns over Senate candidate John Fetterman's health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz. "If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States...
