PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO