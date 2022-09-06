ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Gephardt Daily

2 escape injury in West Jordan plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A small plane crashed in a West Jordan soccer field shortly after taking off Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries, according to a West Jordan City post on social media. The West Jordan Fire Department attributed the incident to a...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters knock down RV blaze in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome awaiting repair outside a Bountiful mechanic shop couldn’t wait quite long enough. At about 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, the RV responded to its internal issues by self-incinerating. “Company 81 attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful,” says a...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
SEEKONK, MA
Gephardt Daily

Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

The Utah gondola: A timeline

Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Park City restaurant catches fire

An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: 30 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 30 homes were evacuated Tuesday evening as firefighters battled a wildfire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Valley Fire started about 4:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 9 acres in heavy vegetation near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to social media posts from Utah Fire Info, Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

