An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO