Gephardt Daily
Boy, 6, dead after multi-vehicle collision on I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and several other people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle collision Thursday about 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 215 in Salt Lake City. The accident happened on southbound I-215 at about 700 East, according to...
Gephardt Daily
Weber Co. Sheriff crews recover vehicle submerged in Pineview Reservoir
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff and its Search and Rescue team on Wednesday recovered a car submerged in Pineview Reservoir for an unknown amount of time. The car was first reported on Aug. 21 when “the Weber County Sheriff’s Office received...
Gephardt Daily
Emergency responders on scene of pickup fire that sparked grass fire in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a pickup truck fire that caused a grass fire in Summit County. “PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District.”
Illegal dumping of chemicals into Park City storm drains leads to charges against two cleaning companies
PARK CITY, Utah – In the last month, two different cleaning companies, whose names have not been released, were caught illegally dumping carpet cleaning waste into storm drains in Newpark […]
Gephardt Daily
2 escape injury in West Jordan plane crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – A small plane crashed in a West Jordan soccer field shortly after taking off Wednesday afternoon. There were no injuries, according to a West Jordan City post on social media. The West Jordan Fire Department attributed the incident to a...
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to smoldering abandoned building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday. “Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters knock down RV blaze in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorhome awaiting repair outside a Bountiful mechanic shop couldn’t wait quite long enough. At about 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, the RV responded to its internal issues by self-incinerating. “Company 81 attacking a fully engulfed RV fire in Bountiful,” says a...
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
POLICE: Sunken vehicle recovered in Weber Co.
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (WCSAR) successfully recovered a vehicle that was submerged in Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday evening. WCSAR says that an investigation into “how long the vehicle has been here and why it was dumped are still ongoing.” Police report that nothing suspicious was […]
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
kjzz.com
Drivers demanding action after rocks hurled at multiple cars from Draper bridge
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Drivers are demanding action after rocks were thrown from a Draper bridge at several cars over the last year. It's something that can be extremely dangerous and tricky for police to catch the vandals. Cynthia Hoagland was driving home from a concert with her 16-year-old...
Salt Lake City PD arrest man in possession of stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night. Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a […]
deseret.com
The Utah gondola: A timeline
Last week, the Utah Department of Transportation recommended a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon to combat the paralyzing skier traffic that often spills out into surrounding neighborhoods. The recommendation was the result of years of deliberation over how to improve transportation up the canyon, home to Alta and Snowbird ski...
Park Record
Park City restaurant catches fire
An Old Town restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning, prompting a response from the Park City Fire District. Fire crews were dispatched to Grappa on Main Street around 8 a.m. following reports of a possible structure fire and smoke emanating from the building, according to Michelle Andersen, the fire district’s public information officer. Several fire trucks and two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 30 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in mouth of Ogden Canyon
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 30 homes were evacuated Tuesday evening as firefighters battled a wildfire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Valley Fire started about 4:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 9 acres in heavy vegetation near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to social media posts from Utah Fire Info, Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD serves search warrant in illegal gambling case
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police executed a search warrant last week, and gathered information on what they believe to be an illegal gambling operation in the Rose Park neighborhood. Detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang United and Special Investigations Unit on...
Passenger on meth causes plane to divert to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is facing federal charges after police say he was having adverse behavioral reactions to methamphetamine while on board a flight, causing the crew to have to divert the plane to Salt Lake City International Airport. James Harold Jones, 45, was charged with one count of Interference with a […]
ksl.com
Both suspects in American Fork officer-involved shooting were hit, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police confirmed last week that two men were in a car involved in a police shooting at a Walmart parking lot and were also the subject of an Amber Alert. Now, police have confirmed that both men in the vehicle were shot by a...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
