ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

Comments / 0

Related
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Deploys Latest Crosswalk Technology Near Champlin Park HS

Brooklyn Park is deploying a first-of-its kind system in the city to keep pedestrians safe. Flashing lights, officially called “rectangular rapid flashing beacons” or RRFBs, are now installed at the crosswalk on 109th Avenue between Champlin Park High School and Jackson Middle School. City officials say they will...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots

A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis closed until mid-October

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A commute across north Minneapolis will be disrupted by detours beginning Tuesday. Vehicles traveling on Highway 55, also known as Olson Memorial Highway, in north Minneapolis will encounter a closure between Van White Memorial Boulevard and West Lyndale Avenue through mid-October, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer

One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Crystal, MN
Government
New Hope, MN
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
New Hope, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Crystal, MN
KROC News

Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck

Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
NORTHFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Repave#Gettysburg#Construction Maintenance
ccxmedia.org

‘Lilac Way’ Mural Considered in Robbinsdale

A mural is in the works for a Highway 100 noise wall facing Robbinsdale apartments. The property owner of the Reeve Apartments, Reuter Walton, wants to paint a mural that has white and purple wildflowers to evoke memories of when Highway 100 was called Lilac Way. The cost of the mural and any upkeep will be paid for by Reuter Walton.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
MinnPost

A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away

Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62

A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died Wednesday morning after her motorcycle crashed on Highway 62 in Edina. The crash around 6:45 a.m. brought a closure of the westbound lanes of traffic, causing major back-ups as cars were diverted onto France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol said the woman was traveling in...
EDINA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead

SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
SIDE LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hiawatha Golf Course's controversial redevelopment plan approved

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board voted Wednesday night to move forward with a controversial plan to revamp a golf course near Lake Hiawatha. For years, the board has been looking at a plan to revamp the area due to environmental concerns caused by flooding, garbage and other issues some residents have complained about in the area. In a 6-3 vote, the board voted to move forward with the master plan, despite the objections of some. "It's just got a lot of history to it. It's a great, old course, and the park...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
POLK COUNTY, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Man killed in crash in central Minnesota

(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy