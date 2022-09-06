Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Deploys Latest Crosswalk Technology Near Champlin Park HS
Brooklyn Park is deploying a first-of-its kind system in the city to keep pedestrians safe. Flashing lights, officially called “rectangular rapid flashing beacons” or RRFBs, are now installed at the crosswalk on 109th Avenue between Champlin Park High School and Jackson Middle School. City officials say they will...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
fox9.com
Olson Memorial Highway in Minneapolis closed until mid-October
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A commute across north Minneapolis will be disrupted by detours beginning Tuesday. Vehicles traveling on Highway 55, also known as Olson Memorial Highway, in north Minneapolis will encounter a closure between Van White Memorial Boulevard and West Lyndale Avenue through mid-October, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer
One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
Northfield Woman Killed in Crash With FedEx Truck
Northfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities have identified the victim of the deadly traffic that occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northfield. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says 82-year-old Carol James of Northfield was driving a car that crossed over the center line on a rural road and collided head-on with a tandem trailer FedEx semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Westbound Highway 62 closed at France Avenue after serious crash
A portion of westbound Highway 62 is closed Wednesday morning while authorities investigate a serious crash. The Minnesota Department of Transportation made the announcement around 7 a.m. and said westbound traffic is being diverted onto France Avenue in Edina, where the closure begins. The Minnesota State Patrol has not yet...
rtands.com
Audit shows Southwest Corridor light rail project was hit with the unexpected, leading to higher costs and delays
Results of an audit report on Metro’s Southwest Corridor light rail project connecting downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie and other areas show a major oversight and a major amount of money that is missing. In an interview on MPR news, Minnesota Legislative Auditor Judy Randall explained why the project...
Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain
The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area. Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.
ccxmedia.org
‘Lilac Way’ Mural Considered in Robbinsdale
A mural is in the works for a Highway 100 noise wall facing Robbinsdale apartments. The property owner of the Reeve Apartments, Reuter Walton, wants to paint a mural that has white and purple wildflowers to evoke memories of when Highway 100 was called Lilac Way. The cost of the mural and any upkeep will be paid for by Reuter Walton.
A chance to solve our highway problem is slipping away
Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul is an urban transportation nightmare from which its neighbors are struggling to wake up. Thankfully, the Biden administration has launched a new grant program to mitigate harms from transportation infrastructure, including highways. The Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program appears tailor-made to help the Twin Cities design a fix to our freeway problem.
Body of fisherman, 77, pulled from New Brighton lake
The body of a 77-year-old man was pulled from Long Lake in New Brighton on Labor Day. The man was recovered by an off-duty firefighter, who found him in about 4.5 feet of water 30 feet from the shore just after noon Monday. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and he was...
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
redlakenationnews.com
Jury verdict means $56 million for man badly burned by hot water while working at Summit Brewing
A Ramsey County jury's verdict means a $56 million payout for a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water that escaped from a high-pressure hose while working at Summit Brewing Company. DeWarren Harris, 33, was awarded more than $35 million in damages by jurors who at the...
fox9.com
90-year-old Waconia farm store owner shares tips for harvest season: Garden Guy
WACONIA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local farmer has been gardening and selling her produce in Waconia for decades, and she's offering tips on what to do with all your veggies this harvest season. FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K stopped by At The Farm, an organic fruit and farm...
Motorcyclist killed after striking guardrail on Highway 62
A 51-year-old Lakeville woman died Wednesday morning after her motorcycle crashed on Highway 62 in Edina. The crash around 6:45 a.m. brought a closure of the westbound lanes of traffic, causing major back-ups as cars were diverted onto France Avenue. The Minnesota State Patrol said the woman was traveling in...
cbs3duluth.com
Man missing from Iron Range cabin found dead
SIDE LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The body of a man last seen on August 28 at his cabin in Side Lake, Minnesota, has been located. The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, had been missing for a week when his car was seen off Turtle Lake Road in Itasca County.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
Hiawatha Golf Course's controversial redevelopment plan approved
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Parks and Rec Board voted Wednesday night to move forward with a controversial plan to revamp a golf course near Lake Hiawatha. For years, the board has been looking at a plan to revamp the area due to environmental concerns caused by flooding, garbage and other issues some residents have complained about in the area. In a 6-3 vote, the board voted to move forward with the master plan, despite the objections of some. "It's just got a lot of history to it. It's a great, old course, and the park...
drydenwire.com
Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
