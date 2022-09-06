Naval Station Mayport hosting job fair at UNF Wednesday

Jacksonville FL — This Wednesday Naval Station Mayport will be hosting a TRI-BASE job fair at the University of North Florida’s Adam Herbert University Center starting at 9 AM. We’re told there will be over 90 employers looking to hire any transitioning service member, their families, and retired veterans. Raymond Charest the Transition Manager at Naval Station Mayport says if you are not able to get a job at this job fair, then you’ve done something wrong.

“The bottom line is the word of every employer that is there, in order to attend this event, they have to have jobs”. Charest says.

He says as long as you can bring a DD214 or a dependent or active military ID card then you can make it into the venue.

Charest says some of the employers at the event include local medical providers, companies from out of state, and local police agencies.

“There’s definitely a job for everybody”. Charest says.

We’re told if you plan to attend there are some things to keep in mind. It’s suggested you bring a resume, business cards, and have your Linkedin Profile updated. Charest says a lot of recruiters going to job fairs like this want to connect right away with people via Linkedin.

“Best advice I can give everybody is elevator speech. Three to five seconds, what have you done in your life, how well have you done in life, and how does it apply to that company that you’re applying for”. Charest says.

You’ll want to dress your best as well. Once inside the event, you will be given a map of where the employers are and you’ll have an area where you can practice your elevator speech when talking to recruiters.

